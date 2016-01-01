BBC Sport - Women's World Cup 2015: England not nervous - Lucy Bronze

No nerves in England camp - Bronze

England defender Lucy Bronze says her side are not nervous ahead of Wednesday's Women's World Cup semi-final clash against Japan.

Bronze, who scored the quarter-final winner against Norway and Canada, is "excited" for the match in Edmonton and says the "pressure" is on the holders not England.

Mark Sampson's squad are only the third England team to reach a World Cup semi-final, after the 1990 men's side and the 1966 World Cup winners.

Watch live coverage of Japan v England on Wednesday 1 July, 23:10 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

Available to UK users only.

