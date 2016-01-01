England reach their first ever Women's World Cup semi-final after beating hosts Canada 2-1 in their quarter-final in Vancouver.

Two goals in three minutes from Jodie Taylor and Lucy Bronze gave the Lionesses a commanding lead, but Christine Sinclair pounced on a mistake by goalkeeper Karen Bardsley to give the hosts a lifeline.

But England held on in the second half to book a date with defending champions Japan in the last four.

You can catch up with all the best bits from each day of the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada right here.

Available to UK users only.