Wrexham sign striker Kayden Jackson from Tamworth in swap deal

Kayden Jackson won a competition to win a professional contract in 2013 joining Swindon Town

Wrexham have signed striker Kayden Jackson from Tamworth, with defender Steve Tomassen moving in the opposite direction.

Jackson, 21, is new manager Gary Mills' ninth new signing since he took over at the Racecourse in April.

Mills is happy with his latest addition.

"I'm delighted to bring in a talented player, who I know will fit into what I'm trying to do," he told the Wrexham website.

"He needs to settle down now and show what he's capable of, and I think this will be the place to do that."