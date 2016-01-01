BBC Sport - Women's World Cup 2015: 'Shocking' penalty miss by USA's Abby Wambach
'Shocking' penalty miss by Wambach
- From the section Women's Football
USA striker Abby Wambach surprisingly misses a penalty during their 2015 Women's World Cup second-round match against Colombia in Edmonton.
BBC commentator Nigel Adderley describes it as "absolutely shocking", but fortunately for Wambach's side they went on to win 2-0 to book their place in the quarter-finals.
