BBC Sport - Women's World Cup 2015: 'Shocking' penalty miss by USA's Abby Wambach

'Shocking' penalty miss by Wambach

USA striker Abby Wambach surprisingly misses a penalty during their 2015 Women's World Cup second-round match against Colombia in Edmonton.

BBC commentator Nigel Adderley describes it as "absolutely shocking", but fortunately for Wambach's side they went on to win 2-0 to book their place in the quarter-finals.

You can catch up with all the best bits from each day of the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada right here.

Available to UK users only.

