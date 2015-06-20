Stoke City: Charlie Adam agrees new three-year contract

Adam is part of the Scotland squad attempting to qualify for Euro 2016

Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam has agreed a contract extension with Premier League club Stoke City.

The former Blackpool player joined the Potters from Liverpool in 2012 and had a year to run on his four-year deal. The new contract expires in 2017, with the option of a further year.

The 29-year-old tweeted: "Delighted to have signed a new contract with Stoke."

Adam made 36 appearances for Stoke last season, scoring seven goals as they finished ninth in the top flight.