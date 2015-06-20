Joe Gomez: Liverpool sign Charlton defender for £3.5m

Gomez is Liverpool's fourth signing of the summer

Liverpool have signed highly rated Charlton defender Joe Gomez for £3.5m.

The England Under-19 international had a medical on Friday and agreed a five-year deal with the Premier League club.

The 18-year-old will start pre-season with the Reds but is expected to go out on loan, with Championship side Derby thought to be interested.

"It's a dream come true. It's a bit surreal and it hasn't really hit me yet. But I'm buzzing and just excited to get started," said Gomez.

"The club has got great history, it's a great club and one that I've always been following from when I was young.

"Here was somewhere I wanted to go and get better and learn, and play good football. It was an easy decision."

Gomez won the 2014 European Championship in Malta with the England Under-17 side.

He made 24 appearances for Charlton last season and is the Anfield club's fourth summer signing, after midfielder James Milner, striker Danny Ings and goalkeeper Adam Bogdan.