Joe Gomez: Liverpool sign Charlton defender for £3.5m
-
- From the section Football
Liverpool have signed highly rated Charlton defender Joe Gomez for £3.5m.
The England Under-19 international had a medical on Friday and agreed a five-year deal with the Premier League club.
The 18-year-old will start pre-season with the Reds but is expected to go out on loan, with Championship side Derby thought to be interested.
"It's a dream come true. It's a bit surreal and it hasn't really hit me yet. But I'm buzzing and just excited to get started," said Gomez.
"The club has got great history, it's a great club and one that I've always been following from when I was young.
"Here was somewhere I wanted to go and get better and learn, and play good football. It was an easy decision."
Gomez won the 2014 European Championship in Malta with the England Under-17 side.
He made 24 appearances for Charlton last season and is the Anfield club's fourth summer signing, after midfielder James Milner, striker Danny Ings and goalkeeper Adam Bogdan.