St Mirren's John McGinn takes legal action over pole prank

St Mirren midfielder John McGinn came through the club's youth ranks

St Mirren chairman Stewart Gilmour has confirmed that midfielder John McGinn has instigated legal action over a training ground prank.

The 20-year-old was spiked in the thigh with a training pole thrown by Buddies captain Steven Thompson at the Ralston Training Complex in April.

The injury caused McGinn to miss the remainder of the season.

"I can confirm we have received a letter and we have responded," Gilmour told BBC Scotland's Sportsound.

"There's not a lot I can say about it because our lawyers are obviously involved with John's solicitors and also our insurers.

"It would be improper for me to make any comment on anything regarding an employee."

Thompson was said to be "mortified" that he had injured his team-mate.

McGinn, who came through the club's youth ranks, is now out of contract. If he leaves St Mirren, the Paisley club would be due about £270,000 in compensation.