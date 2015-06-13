Republic of Ireland v Scotland: How the players rated in Dublin

Republic of Ireland are now five points adrift of Group D leaders Poland

Scotland left Dublin with a point after their in Euro 2016 Group D qualifying.

The intensity of the match impressed but not his team's error-strewn display.

Republic manager Martin O'Neill, meanwhile, is not giving up on reaching the finals in France, despite dropping two points at home.

BBC Sport's Lyle Jackson rates how well O'Neill's men played, while Tom English assesses the performances of the Scots.

Republic of Ireland

Shay Given 7

The veteran keeper did all that was asked of him and had absolutely no chance with the deflected shot.

Seamus Coleman 7

Was involved in some of the Republic's best attacking work in the first half with adventurous runs down the right. Having to deal with interval substitute Ikechi Anya curtailed the Everton full-back's adventure in the second period.

John O'Shea 6

The Sunderland man was the unlucky player whose deflection gave Scotland their equaliser. Still, a solid enough defensive display from the former Manchester United player.

Marc Wilson 5

A few strong tackles from the defender and was maybe fortunate not to pick up a yellow card for a rash challenge on Steven Fletcher early in the second half. A booking would have meant a suspension for the Stoke City player.

Robbie Brady 8

Looked impressive with some charging runs down the left and some decent deliveries. However, a wildly inaccurate cross saw a late opportunity for the Irish go to waste.

Glenn Whelan 5

Booked in the 20th minute for a late tackle on Steven Fletcher. Some poor passing too.

James McCarthy 6

The Glasgow-born midfielder was a little fortunate to get away with just a yellow card after leading with his elbow in flooring Russell Martin on the half-hour mark.

Jeff Hendrick 6

The Derby County midfielder would have liked to have been more involved in the action, but he did produce some decent passes.

Jon Walters 7

Jon Walters did not hang about to check if he was offside when he knocked in the Republic's goal

Reacted quickly to stab in the goal after Daryl Murphy's header had been saved. It will be of no concern to him that he should have been flagged offside.

Wes Hoolahan 8

An energetic and purposeful contribution from the Norwich City midfielder. Was charging all around the place in the first half and was an odd choice as the man to make way for Robbie Keane's introduction in the 73rd minute.

Daryl Murphy 7

Ipswich Town's top scorer may still be awaiting his first international goal but it was his saved header which led to the Republic's first-half goal. Had a couple of chances in the second half.

Substitutes

James McClean (for Glenn Whelan, 68 minutes) 5

Headed wide from Brady's late corner on his fourth consecutive appearance as a substitute. Stupid yellow card for a nonsensical clash with Steven Naismith.

Robbie Keane (for Wes Hoolahan, 73 minutes) 6

Was bravely on the Republic bench despite having two cousins killed in a work accident earlier in the week. Had a crack at goal but could not produce what would have been an emotional winner.

Shane Long (for Daryl Murphy, 80 minutes)

Disappointingly for many Irish supporters, was not on long enough to rate.

Scotland emerged from Dublin with a point despite a poor first-half display

Scotland

David Marshall 7

Could do nothing about Jon Walters' goal after being left dreadfully exposed by his defenders. Critical save from Daryl Murphy.

Alan Hutton 5

Put his team under pressure too often with misplaced places and slack defending, particularly when ransacked by Daryl Murphy with the game level at 1-1.

Russell Martin 6

Russell Martin gives a thumbs-up to the Scotland fans at full-time

Very unsteady in the awful opening half, but was hardly alone in that. Little authority when the Republic were fizzing crosses into the box. More solid as the game went on.

Charlie Mulgrew 6

Selected at centre-half instead of centre-midfield. Looked uncertain and somewhat miscast at times. Important clearances late on. Battled hard.

Craig Forsyth 4

His first half was so poor you felt for him. A bag of nerves and a string of errors. Steadied a little in the second half.

Scott Brown 6

Not himself for the most part. Out-battled by James McCarthy in the opening half. Had little spells of dominance but far from his best.

James Morrison 6

Important second-half tackle as the Republic broke free. A rare high-point on an ineffective night for the West Brom man.

Matt Ritchie 4

A non-event and a big error from Gordon Strachan. Never featured and replaced at the break by the excellent Ikechi Anya.

Shaun Maloney 6

A bystander until he stunned the Aviva with his deflected equaliser. Nowhere near his best, but another massively important goal, albeit aided by the helpless defender John O'Shea.

Steven Naismith 6

Improved a little when Anya appeared, but was profligate in possession far too often. We have seen him play so much better than this.

Steven Fletcher 6

A joyless night. One shot from distance tipped over by Shay Given and not a lot else. Worked hard, but little came his way.

Substitutes

Ikechi Anya (for Matt Ritchie, 45 minutes) 7

Made a huge difference when he came on which begged the question - why wasn't he on in the first place? Drove Scotland forward and put the Republic under pressure.

James McArthur (for Scott Brown, 85 minutes)

Brought on late to shore things up. Not on long enough to rate.

Christophe Berra (for Steven Naismith, 92 minutes)

Not on long enough to rate.