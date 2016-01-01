BBC Sport - Women's World Cup 2015: Fabienne Humm scores fastest World Cup hat-trick

Humm scores fastest World Cup hat-trick

Switzerland's Fabienne Humm scores the fastest hat-trick in Women's World Cup history during their emphatic 10-1 win against Ecuador in Vancouver.

Timed at five minutes, Humm's hat-trick is three minutes quicker than Mio Otani for Japan against Argentina in 2003.

You can catch up with all the best bits from each day of the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada right here.

Available to UK users only.

