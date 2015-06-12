Adam Bogdan: Liverpool sign Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper

Adam Bogdan has won 19 Hungary caps

Liverpool have signed Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Adam Bogdan on a free transfer after personal terms were agreed.

The Hungary international, 27, will join the Premier League club on 1 July when his Bolton contract expires.

Bogdan made 120 appearances for the Championship side after signing for the Trotters in 2007.

He will provide competition for first-choice keeper Simon Mignolet after the Reds released Brad Jones.

Bogdan made 13 appearances this season and faced Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round at Anfield in January.

He became first choice at Bolton during the 2011-12 season but his appearances have been limited by injury in the past two terms.

The Anfield club have now made three signings this summer after striker Danny Ings and midfielder James Milner agreed switches, subject to medicals.