Callum Kennedy: AFC Wimbledon defender signs new deal

Callum Kennedy has previously had spells with Swindon and Scunthorpe

AFC Wimbledon left-back Callum Kennedy has signed a new contract with the League Two club.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Dons in the summer of 2013, made 30 appearances in all competitions last season.

"Callum is now fitter, hungrier and mentally stronger than he has ever been," Wimbledon manager Neal Ardley told the club website.

"He has improved defensively and I would be surprised if there is a better left-footed player in the league."

AFC Wimbledon have not disclosed the length of Kennedy's new deal at Kingsmeadow.