Women's World Cup - Semi-Finals
Japan2England1

Japan 2-1 England

By Alistair Magowan

BBC Sport in Edmonton

Media playback is not supported on this device

Highlights: Japan 2-1 England

England were knocked out of the Women's World Cup in heartbreaking fashion as Laura Bassett's injury-time own goal sent holders Japan into Sunday's final.

The Lionesses were attempting to reach their first World Cup final and only England's second after the men's team's victory in 1966.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Women's World Cup 2015: Japan win with Laura Bassett own goal

They looked on course to take the Olympic silver medallists to extra time after Fara Williams's penalty cancelled out Aya Miyama's spot-kick.

But as the game entered a second minute of stoppage time, Bassett diverted a rare Japanese cross over goalkeeper Karen Bardsley's head, the ball hitting the crossbar and agonisingly bouncing over the line.

There was barely time for England to respond and Notts County defender Bassett burst into tears at the final whistle as her team-mates sank to the turf.

Former England forward Sue Smith
"They didn't deserve it, one mistake, it is devastating. They have to be proud of themselves, this is a horrible way to go out but England need to be happy with what they've done. In a couple of days' time, when they've reflected on it, they'll know what they've done for women's football in this country."

After making history by reaching the semi-finals for the first time, the manner of the defeat was cruel on Mark Sampson's side, who missed three good chances around the hour mark.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Women's World Cup 2015: Mark Sampson praise for 'hero' Laura Bassett

Kelly Simmons - the Football Association's director of women's football - said before the game that the tournament had led England to "fall in love with the Lionesses".

But that will be of little consolation as Japan prepare to face United States in a repeat of the 2011 final, which the Japanese won on penalties.

England, meanwhile, will face Germany in Saturday's third-place play-off.

Japan players celebrate
Japan can now defend the title against the side they beat in the final in 2011

Spurred on by a telephone call from the Duke of Cambridge prior to the match, England started confidently and Jodie Taylor almost scored in the first minute.

There were early chances too for Toni Duggan, who replaced Karen Carney in the starting line-up.

Japan, who have been likened to Barcelona for their passing style, took time to find their rhythm, but after 20 minutes the pattern of the game was set with the Nadeshiko dominating possession and England looking to break on the counter attack.

As the world champions grew in confidence, they drew England out of their comfort zone and opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark.

Left-back Claire Rafferty was caught out of position and pushed Saori Ariyoshi as she bore down on goal, though the initial contact appeared to be outside the box.

Captain Miyama put the penalty confidently to Bardsley's right.

England, who came from behind to beat Norway at the last-16 stage, did not trail for long, and again the goal came from the spot.

Former Chelsea striker Yuki Ogimi clipped Steph Houghton's left heel, although the contact seemed slight, and Williams scored her second penalty of the tournament.

Sampson's side looked buoyed by that response and enjoyed a period of supremacy after the break.

Duggan struck the bar from the edge of the box before substitute Ellen White drew a fine save from Ayumi Kaihori. Scott then headed wide following the resulting corner.

England's ascendancy was thrown off course by an injury to Lucy Bronze, who had to be substituted just after the introduction of the lively Mana Iwabuchi.

But they finished the stronger side and looked good to make an impact in extra time before Bassett's terrible misfortune.

Claire Rafferty of England fouls Saori Ariyoshi of Japan to concede a penalty
Japan have scored the opening goal in all six of their games at the World Cup
Fara Williams (centre) celebrates scoring from the penalty spot
Fara Williams scored her second goal of this World Cup
England and Japan players wait for a corner kick
England's height advantage made them dangerous at set-pieces
Jill Scott heads wide of goal from a corner
England wasted good chances in the second half, including a header from Jill Scott following a corner
Laura Bassett of England is comforted by team-mates
Laura Bassett was inconsolable at full-time after scoring the decisive own goal

Line-ups

Japan

  • 18Kaihori
  • 19Ariyoshi
  • 3Iwashimizu
  • 4Kumagai
  • 5Sameshima
  • 9Kawasumi
  • 6Sakaguchi
  • 13Utsugi
  • 8Miyama
  • 17NagasatoBooked at 90mins
  • 11OhnoSubstituted forIwabuchiat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fukumoto
  • 2Kinga
  • 10Sawa
  • 12Kamionobe
  • 14Tanaka
  • 15Sugasawa
  • 16Iwabuchi
  • 20Kawamura
  • 21Yamane
  • 22Nagasato
  • 23Kitahara

England

  • 1Bardsley
  • 12BronzeSubstituted forScottat 75'minutes
  • 5Houghton
  • 6Bassett
  • 3RaffertyBooked at 31mins
  • 11Moore
  • 4WilliamsSubstituted forCarneyat 85'minutes
  • 16Chapman
  • 8Scott
  • 19TaylorSubstituted forWhiteat 60'minutes
  • 18Duggan

Substitutes

  • 2Scott
  • 7Nobbs
  • 9Aluko
  • 10Carney
  • 13Chamberlain
  • 14Greenwood
  • 15Stoney
  • 17Potter
  • 20Sanderson
  • 21Telford
  • 22Kirby
  • 23White
Referee:
Anna-Marie Keighley
Attendance:
31,467

Match Stats

Home TeamJapanAway TeamEngland
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home4
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away17

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 1st July 2015

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you