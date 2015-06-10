Coleraine sign former Linfield striker Rodney Brown

Rodney Brown is moving from Windsor Park to the Showgrounds
Coleraine boss Oran Kearney has added to his attacking options by signing former Linfield striker Rodney Brown in a two-year deal.

The 19-year-old is moving to the Showgrounds after opting against renewing his contract with the Blues.

"I'm delighted to bring him to Coleraine - he is a very exciting player," Kearney told the club website.

Meanwhile, Crusaders have been linked with a move for Michael Carvill after his decision to quit Linfield.

The former Northern Ireland U21 forward, who also turned down a new Windsor Park deal, cited a lack of first-team appearances as a major factor in leaving the club.

