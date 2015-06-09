Barcelona: Coach Luis Enrique extends contract to 2017

Enrique led Barcelona to their second treble in his debut season

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has ended speculation over his future at the club by extending his contract until 2017.

The 45-year-old led the Spanish giants to Champions League, La Liga, and Copa del Rey titles in his debut season.

Enrique refused to say whether he would remain at the Nou Camp after Saturday's 3-1 win against Juventus sealed the second treble in the club's history.

However, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed the new deal on Tuesday.

Enrique replaced Tata Martino last summer and this season's three trophies emulates former boss Pep Guardiola's achievement of six years ago.

In a 'state of the presidency' speech in which he confirmed Enrique's stay, Bartomeu also told those present that the club intended to make big signings - despite a transfer ban until 2016.

"We have set aside resources to bring in the world's best players - those who everyone wants to sign," he said.

World governing body Fifa imposed the ban after Barcelona breached transfer guidelines designed to protect youth players signed from abroad.