Danny Ings: Liverpool sign Burnley striker

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Burnley striker Danny Ings.

The England Under-21 international is out of contract at Turf Moor and will join the Anfield club on 1 July subject to a medical.

The Clarets are entitled to compensation for Ings but the clubs have not yet agreed a transfer fee.

Ings, 22, scored 11 goals in the Premier League this season but could not prevent the club from being relegated.

The former Bournemouth forward is in the England Under-21 squad for this month's European Championship in the Czech Republic.

Missing: Goals at Anfield Liverpool scored 101 league goals when they finished second in the 2013-14 season Luis Suarez scored 31 times in 33 starts, while Daniel Sturridge hit 21 Last season the Reds managed just 52, with Steven Gerrard top scorer with nine Sturridge struggled with injury last season, scoring just four times in the Premier League Mario Balotelli and Fabio Borini scored once, and Rickie Lambert scored twice

He becomes the second summer signing at Anfield after James Milner joined from Manchester City last week.

Liverpool forwards Mario Balotelli, Fabio Borini, Rickie Lambert and Daniel Sturridge scored eight league goals between them as Brendan Rodgers' side finished sixth in the Premier League.

If the two clubs cannot agree on a fee for Ings then the price will be set by a tribunal as the player is under the age of 24.

Burnley said: "We have rejected an offer made by Liverpool, but will continue to have dialogue with the club in order to reach a resolution over the fee."

Ings joined the Clarets from Bournemouth four years ago for £1m and scored 43 goals in 130 games for the club.