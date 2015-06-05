Inverness: Danny Devine secures new Caley Thistle contract

Danny Devine played in the Cup final

Danny Devine has secured a new Inverness contract as fellow Scottish Cup winner Marley Watkins exited for England's League One with Barnsley.

Welsh 24-year-old Watkins, who scored in the Hampden with over Falkirk, rejected the offer of a new contract.

But defender Devine and fringe midfielders Liam Polworth and Lewis Horner agreed one-year deals.

Canada Under-20 midfielder Calum Ferguson also signed a year's deal with the Scottish Premiership club.

The Inverness-born 20-year-old, who qualifies for Canada through his mother, made his only two Caley Thistle appearances in February and moves up to the senior squad.

Watkins wrote in a series of tweets: "Very happy to be signing for @bfc_official! Looking forward to a new challenge and a big promotion push next season! Absolutely loved my time at @ICTFC - amazing family football club which deserves more local support - I'll never forget the cup run.

"Moving to another Scottish team would have been wrong so close to what we achieved recently! Kenny Cameron and the rest of lads are heroes!"

Another product of the Caley Thistle youth system, Polworth has only made six of his 33 appearances for the club last season.

Horner has been given another chance to break into the side despite the 23-year-old only making two appearances since signing last summer after exiting Hibernian.

Devine, who joined Inverness after leaving Wrexham in 2013, broke back into the side in February and made 11 appearances this season.

The 22-year-old Northern Irishman won his place in the 2-1 Cup final win over Falkirk after Gary Warren suffered suspension.