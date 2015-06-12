Wales 1-0 Belgium

Match ends, Wales 1, Belgium 0.
Wales claimed a momentous win against Belgium to regain top spot in their Euro 2016 qualifying group and take a huge stride towards ending their 57-year absence from major tournaments.
Gareth Bale latched on to Radja Nainggolan's misdirected header and finished with consummate calm to give Wales an unlikely lead against the team ranked second in the world.
Belgium dominated for long periods but were frustrated by disciplined and brave Welsh defending at a highly-charged Cardiff City Stadium.
Wales are now three points clear of second-placed Belgium at the summit of Group B and five ahead of third-placed Israel, who lost 3-1 in Bosnia-Hercegovina. Cyprus are level on points with Israel after a 3-1 win in Andorra.
Having started this campaign as fourth seeds, victory also means Wales will now be among the top seeds for 2018 World Cup qualifying.
Without an appearance at a major tournament since the 1958 World Cup, Wales had cultivated a newfound sense of belief as they entered this game unbeaten in their five matches to date.
Coleman and his players had spoken beforehand about the anguish of previous near misses and were determined to help buck that trend by beating a Belgian side who had not lost since a 2014 World Cup quarter-final defeat by Argentina.
And this huge defensive effort against Marc Wilmots' team is a significant step towards securing their place at next summer's European Championship in France.
Coleman sprang a major surprise with his team selection, starting with fringe Swansea City defender Jazz Richards at right-back.
Richards and his defensive colleagues were kept busy in an open start to the game in which a fluid, attacking Belgian side put their opponents under pressure.
Nainggolan had a curling 20-yard shot well saved by Wayne Hennessey, while visiting captain Eden Hazard volleyed over the bar.
Wales struggled to keep the ball as they were overwhelmed by black shirts, but took the lead with a goal equal in farce and quality.
Aaron Ramsey's free-kick was half cleared, only for Nainggolan to head the ball back into Belgium's six-yard box, where Bale coolly chested it down and slotted the ball through Thibaut Courtois's legs.
The goal sparked wild celebrations in the stands, and Wales could have doubled their advantage 10 minutes later as Hal Robson-Kanu's first-time shot fizzed wide after Ramsey's initial effort was saved by Courtois.
Wales held on to their lead until half-time, their five-man defence diligently nullifying Belgium's numerous and potent attacking threats.
The visitors brought on Everton striker Romelu Lukaku at the break and, with an added physical edge to their attack, they continued to control the game.
Kevin De Bruyne shot narrowly wide from the edge of the area, while Hazard and Benteke found their attempts at goal blocked by bloody-minded Welsh defenders.
The strain of their efforts began to tell late in the game, as an exhausted Bale was replaced by Sam Vokes with three minutes left having appeared to struggle with cramp.
Urged on by the sell-out crowd, Wales resisted Belgium's desperate injury-time attempts to salvage a point and clung on for a famous victory.
