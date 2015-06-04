James Milner: Liverpool agree deal for Manchester City midfielder

James Milner, 29, has won 53 England caps

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign England midfielder James Milner from Manchester City on a free transfer.

The Reds have agreed personal terms with the 29-year-old, who will join the club when his contract at the Etihad expires on 1 July - subject to a medical.

Milner won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and the League Cup during his five years at City.

He has won 53 England caps and scored eight goals for City last season.

Milner joined City from Aston Villa in 2010 after being signed for £26m by then Blues manager Roberto Mancini.

He has gone on to make 125 appearances for City scoring 18 goals.

Last season he played 24 times, with seven assists as City finished second in the league.

The midfielder has also played for Newcastle United and his hometown club Leeds United, making his Premier League debut aged 16 in 2002.