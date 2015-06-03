Aden Flint: Bristol City defender signs new contract

Aden Flint scored in City's 2-0 win over Walsall in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy final at Wembley

Bristol City defender Aden Flint has signed a two-year contract extension with the recently promoted club.

Flint's new deal will keep him at Championship-bound City until 2019.

The 25-year-old, who signed from Swindon in June 2013, scored 15 goals from centre-half last season, while helping his team secure 24 clean sheets in all competitions.

"I wouldn't have dreamt of getting a contract extension at the start of last season," Flint told the club's website.

"I think it's been a half-decent season personally for me and obviously a tremendous season for the club as a whole."

Flint was an ever present in the heart of the defence as Bristol City won the League One title by eight points. He also helped them lift the Johnstone's Paint Trophy.