Hull City voted top Premier League away-day experience by fans

Relegated Hull City were top of the Premier League when it came to entertaining away fans last season.

A Football Supporters' Federation survey rated the Tigers top with fellow relegated side QPR at the bottom.

Nearly 4,000 fans in all four professional divisions of English football took part.

They were asked to rate transport links, turnstiles, stadium layout, food and drink, view of the pitch and security.

Price of a match ticket was deemed "important" by 45% of respondents for determining whether or not fans attended an away game, as was time of kick-off (53%) and distance of travel (52%).

Only 4% cited the likelihood of watching their team win as a reason for making an away trip.

29% of fans rated the comfort of away areas as "good" or "excellent"

31% marked the comfort levels as either "poor" or "very poor"

13% rated pre-match and half-time entertainment as "good" or "excellent".

The survey also found:

Hull City's score of 7.79 was bettered by two Championship sides - Wigan Athletic (7.83) and Derby County (7.82).

Crystal Palace (4.94) and Liverpool (5.32) joined QPR (3.58) in the Premier League bottom three.

The average travelling away fan rated their Championship experience at 6.56, higher than the Premier League average of 6.03.

The average rating across all four leagues is 6.26 - down from 6.44 last season.

Kevin Miles, chief executive of the FSF, said: "Away supporters are vital to the health of our game and football matches would be far poorer places without their presence. Football shouldn't take them for granted.

"If a visitor comes to your home, you treat them well, yet we often hear from travelling fans who feel they're treated as a problem, rather than as a valued guest.

"Whether it's high prices or an unfriendly welcome, away supporters are often at the sharp end.

"We want to fix that, stand up for the travelling fan, and highlight those clubs who do it right.

"It's in everyone's interests, particularly in terms of atmosphere in the ground, to have healthy away attendances."

This is the third year the FSF have asked fans for feedback on their experiences at away games.

Rankings:

Marks out of 10

Premier League: 1. Hull City 7.79, 2. Southampton 7.23, 3. Stoke City 6.94, 4. Sunderland 6.93, 5. Leicester City 6.84, 6. Arsenal 6.84, 7. Swansea City 6.72, 8. Newcastle United 6.68, 9. WBA 6.63, 10. Manchester City 6.53, 11. Spurs 6.11, 12. Everton 5.80, 13. Burnley 5.76, 14. Aston Villa 5.69, 15. West Ham United 5.58, 16. Chelsea 5.52, 17. Manchester United 5.40, 18. Liverpool 5.32, 19. Crystal Palace 4.94, 20. QPR 3.58

Championship: 1. Wigan Athletic 7.83, 2. Derby County 7.82, 3. Brighton & HA 7.69, 4. Rotherham United 7.55, 5. Cardiff City 7.40, 6. Huddersfield Town 7.32, 7. Reading 7.23, 8. Fulham 6.86, 9. Watford 6.86, 10. Middlesbrough 6.74, 11. Charlton Athletic 6.65, 12. AFC Bournemouth 6.63, 13. Blackburn Rovers 6.51, 14. Millwall 6.50, 15. Birmingham City 6.48, 16. Nottingham Forest 6.35, 17. Brentford 6.32, 18. Bolton Wanderers 6.31, 19. Ipswich Town 6.08, 20. Wolves 5.70, 21. Leeds United 5.28, 22. Sheffield Wednesday 5.26, 23. Norwich City 5.09, 24. Blackpool 5.00