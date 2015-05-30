BBC Sport - FA Cup Final 2015: Wembley fans choir sing 'abide with me'

Wembley fans choir sing 'abide with me'

The Songs of Praise fans choir, made up of supporters from the 64 clubs that qualified for the FA Cup third round, sing 'abide with me' before the FA Cup final.

The hymn has been part of FA Cup final tradition since 1927, and this year a choir of fans with the best FA Cup memories was picked by Songs of Praise.

You can follow the FA Cup final on the BBC Sport website.

Top videos

Video

Wembley fans choir sing 'abide with me'

Video

Thunder earn thrilling win over Stars

Video

Rashid criticism slightly unfair - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Thomas' private jets and famous fans

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Messi has a kickabout with his dog

  • From the section News
Video

I've lived a fairytale life - Clark

Video

The tech helping drive the Tour de France

  • From the section News
Video

Esports at the Olympics - could it happen?

Video

Jade Jones aims to be the 'greatest'

  • From the section Wales
Video

'There's only two Geraint Thomases'

  • From the section News
Video

'It's just insane really' - Thomas reacts to Tour de France win

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Highlights: England beat Ireland to keep World Cup hopes alive

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Harry Potter star Watson reveals love of hockey in surprise school visit

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired