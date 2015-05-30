BBC Sport - FA Cup Final 2015: Wembley fans choir sing 'abide with me'
Wembley fans choir sing 'abide with me'
- From the section Football
The Songs of Praise fans choir, made up of supporters from the 64 clubs that qualified for the FA Cup third round, sing 'abide with me' before the FA Cup final.
The hymn has been part of FA Cup final tradition since 1927, and this year a choir of fans with the best FA Cup memories was picked by Songs of Praise.
