Aston Villa: Christian Benteke has buy-out fee, says Tim Sherwood

Belgium striker Christian Benteke has scored 42 goals in 88 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa

Tim Sherwood says it would be "impossible" to stop Christian Benteke leaving this summer after revealing the striker has a buy-out clause in his contract.

Benteke, who has scored 15 goals for Villa this season, has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Sherwood would not confirm the release clause figure, but reports say it is £32.5m.

"Benteke's made no indication that he wants to leave," said the Villa boss.

"Someone's got to meet that buy-out clause and if they don't it won't be considered because we don't want to lose him."

Benteke, who joined Villa from Genk for £7m in 2012, signed a new four-year deal in 2013 after initially handing in a transfer request.

While Sherwood says Benteke has not expressed a desire to move away from Villa Park, he urged the Belgium striker to stay at least one more season at the club.

"I don't think he should be moving clubs before a European Championship," he said.

"By playing for Aston Villa it hasn't hindered him being the first choice at Belgium, up to now.

"So to come here and score at the ratio in which he has scored, since I have taken over, if he ends scoring 20 or 30 goals next season he is probably playing for Real Madrid."