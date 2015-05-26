Javier Hernandez back at Man Utd as Real Madrid decide against deal

  • From the section Man Utd
Javier Hernandez
Hernandez began his career with Guadalajara before joining Man Utd in 2010

Mexico striker Javier Hernandez will return to Manchester United after Real Madrid decided not to exercise an option to buy him after a loan spell.

The 26-year-old joined Real last September on a season-long loan.

He scored nine times in 33 appearances for the Spanish side, who finished second in La Liga, two points behind champions Barcelona.

Hernandez has played 154 times for United, scoring 59 goals, and his contract is due to run until 2016.

