BBC Sport - Women's World Cup: Great goals from the tournament's history

Stunning goals from Women's World Cup

BBC Sport looks back at some of the great goals in Women's World Cup history, as the 2015 tournament draws nearer.

England's Ellen White features, as does Marta from Brazil, Sweden's Ingrid Johansson and Heather O'Reilly for the USA.

The 2015 Women's World Cup kicks off on Saturday 6 June as hosts Canada take on China in Edmonton, with England's campaign starting on Tuesday 9 June against France.

Every match of the 2015 Women's World Cup will be live across the BBC, and if you miss the overnight action you can download the daily Catch-Up programme on the BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.

Stunning goals from Women's World Cup

