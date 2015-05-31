Motherwell 3-0 Rangers (agg 6-1)

Motherwell stay up after finishing 11th

Johnson, Ainsworth & Sutton on target

Game ends in ugly brawl, three red cards and fans on pitch

Motherwell preserved their Premiership status with a second comfortable win over Rangers in four days.

Leading 3-1 from the first leg of the play-off final, the Fir Park side stretched their advantage through a deflected shot from Marvin Johnson.

Another ricochet from a Lionel Ainsworth's strike doubled the lead and John Sutton added a late penalty.

A brawl on the final whistle resulted in red cards for Rangers' Bilel Mohsni and Motherwell's Fraser Kerr.

Defender Mohsni was pushed in the back by Lee Erwin, and responded by kicking the Motherwell striker and then punching him, with Kerr then becoming involved with the Tunisian amid a melee.

Meanwhile, Motherwell fans streamed onto the pitch and ran towards the away fans to goad them.

The stewards and police eventually ushered them away, with mounted police also involved in shepherding supporters back into the stand.

The outcome of the tie was a blunt reflection of the fact that Rangers did not have the wherewithal to overcome the side that finished second bottom of the Premiership.

There was aggressive intent to the visitors' early play but ultimately they fell short of the task and remain in the second tier for a second season.

The game ended in an ugly brawl centred round Rangers substitute Bilel Mohsni

Motherwell, again, were well served by their experienced players. Stephen McManus held the defence together when it was under pressure and grew more commanding, while Keith Lasley and Scott McDonald covered ground in midfield relentlessly.

Even a hamstring injury could not curtail Stephen Pearson, who stretched throughout the game but did not let up in his running or harrying.

Motherwell needed a survival instinct, with Rangers initially trying to apply pressure. Kris Boyd sent one header straight at goalkeeper George Long and Steven Hammell had to hook the ball away from inside the six-yard box with Kenny Miller waiting to pounce.

The home side eventually found their application, with Ainsworth almost picking out McDonald with a ball across the box, then Erwin shot just wide. Johnson also just missed the target.

Rangers' lack of composure in the first-half was summed up with Marius Zaliukas lifting a shot over at the back post from a corner kick.

The home side retained their momentum after the break, and Johnson's direct running brought its reward.

The winger stepped away from Richard Foster and hit a shot that deflected off Zaliukas and looped over Bell, who failed in an apparently straightfoward attempt to punch the ball clear.

Another Johnson break brought the second goal, when he slipped the ball to Ainsworth and his effort also took a deflection via Zaliukas on its way past Bell.

The outcome was sealed when Erwin was brought down by Lee Wallace inside the area and Sutton converted the penalty.

Rangers goalkeeper Cammy Bell was badly at fault for the first Motherwell goal

Lionel Ainsworth (right) fires in the second goal for Motherwell

Police and stewards had to usher Motherwell fans off the pitch after the game