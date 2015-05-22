Drew Talbot signs new one-year deal with Chesterfield

Talbot began has career at Sheffield Wednesday in 2004 and has played for Luton and Scunthorpe

Chesterfield defender Drew Talbot has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

Talbot initially joined Chesterfield in January 2009 and spent part of the 2014-15 season on loan at Plymouth.

The 28-year-old made just nine appearances for the club last season after suffering a hip injury.

He told the club website: "Chesterfield have always been good to me, especially over the last 18 months, and I wanted to repay their faith in me."

Talbot added: "I didn't know if I was going to come back to the club or not but I spoke to the new manager and he wants me to be part of his plans.

"I had a couple of offers to go elsewhere and I could have gone for a lot more money, but I love it here."