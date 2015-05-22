Andy Halliday and Matt Urwin released by Bradford City

Glasgow-born Halliday began his career at Livingston before joining Middlesborough in 2010

Bradford City have released midfielder Andrew Halliday and goalkeeper Matt Urwin.

Halliday, 23, initially joined Bradford on loan from Middlesborough in October, before making a free transfer move to the League One club in January.

He made 32 appearances for the Bantams and scored in their FA Cup victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Urwin, 21, played in just one Capital Cup game for Bradford after joining them in August.