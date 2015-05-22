Wheway Cup: St Paul's beat Jersey Wanderers for fourth trophy

St Paul's won the trophy which had been held by Jersey Scottish for the last two years

Craig Leitch's long-range strike proved decisive as St Paul's beat Jersey Wanderers 1-0 in the Wheway Cup final.

His 30-yard effort went in off the underside of the bar ten minutes before half time to give St Paul's their fourth trophy of the season.

They last won the cup back in 2012, beating Grouville 2-0.

St Paul's sealed the Jersey Premiership title against the same opponents last month, getting the draw they needed to stay ahead of Jersey Scottish.

Wanderers finished third in the division, eight points off the pace.

It was the first Wheway Cup final to be played on the Springfield Stadium synthetic pitch, which officially opened in March.