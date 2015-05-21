Celtic beat Rangers to win Scottish Youth Cup

Celtic have won the Scottish Youth Cup five times in the last six years

Celtic swept to an impressive 5-2 victory against Rangers in the Scottish Youth Cup final at Hampden.

The emphatic scoreline was an accurate reflection, with Aidan Nesbitt the standout with a hat-trick.

A quick and skilful striker, he tormented Rangers' defenders, with Celtic's other goals coming from Sam Wardrop and Luke Donnelly.

Rangers levelled briefly at 1-1 through a Calum Waters own goal, with Dylan Dykes adding a late consolation.

There was an eerie atmosphere at the national stadium, since only 2,000 fans were allowed to attend, a decisions made by both clubs rather than the authorities.

Those in attendance were treated to a display of vibrancy from Celtic's young players.

With Jamie Lindsay anchoring the midfield with poise, and Nesbitt, the pacy Paul McMullan and Kieran Tierney, another deft attacker, providing s cutting edge up front, Celtic were fluently effective.

Rangers had players with first-team experience in their line-up, with Fraser Aird, Tom Walsh and Ryan Hardie starting, but their play lacked coherence.

The occasion will be a memory for the players, but the worth of the respective clubs' youth policies will be how many of these individuals go on to feature regularly in the first-team, but there was certainly promise on display.