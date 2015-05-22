Gossip column: Ramsey, Toure, Schweinsteiger, Lamela, Alves

For a list of all the latest deals, check out the transfers page.

Barcelona plan to make a £50m-plus bid for 24-year-old Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey in the summer despite their transfer embargo. (Sun - subscription only)

Manchester United are ready to exploit Bastian Schweinsteiger's contract stand-off with Bayern Munich by making a move for the 30-year-old Germany midfielder. (Telegraph)

Inter Milan believe they are closing in on a deal for Yaya Toure, although Manchester City have yet to receive an offer for the 32-year-old midfielder. (Times - subscription only)

Italian champions Juventus are considering a £25m bid for Tottenham's 23-year-old forward Erik Lamela. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool are willing to listen to offers for midfielder Lucas Leiva, 28, who has been linked with Inter Milan, because England international James Milner, 29, is on his way from Manchester City as a free agent. (Daily Mirror)

Striker Emmanuel Adebayor, 31, could have played his last game for Tottenham after being given compassionate leave for the second time this season. (The Times)

Brazil defender Dani Alves, 32, is set to leave Barcelona at the end of the season after failing to agree a new contract with the Spanish club. (Sport)

Steve McClaren is set to be dismissed as Derby County manager and is expected to be replaced by Real Madrid coach Paul Clement. (Telegraph)

Robert Huth, 30, is moving closer to a permanent move to Leicester City after Stoke City confirmed the signing of fellow defender Philipp Wollscheid, 26, on a three-year deal. (Daily Express)

Hearts are set to sign Queen of the South striker Gavin Reilly, 22. (Daily Record)

Former West Ham defender Slaven Bilic will leave Turkish side Besiktas at the end of the season, increasing speculation that he may replace Sam Allardyce as manager at Upton Park. (Guardian)

England Under-21 coach Gareth Southgate has tried to reassure Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino that he will take care of striker Harry Kane at this summer's Under-21s European Championship. (Sun - subscription only)

Dick Advocaat has been offered the Sunderland manager's job on a permanent basis after saving them from relegation while on a short-term deal to the end of the season. (Daily Mirror)

But the Dutchman is set to turn the Black Cats down due to his family being in the Netherlands. (Independent)

Newcastle are ready to make a new move for Derby County manager Steve McClaren with the Rams set to approach Real Madrid assistant Paul Clement. (Independent)

Newcastle United manager John Carver does not know if the club's owner Mike Ashley will be at St James' Park on Sunday to see the Magpies attempt to stay in the Premier League. (Guardian)

England keeper Joe Hart, 28, admits Manchester City must be better and says they have 'not kicked on'. (Daily Mail)

Sunderland are set to make a £5m move for Celtic's Israeli midfielder Nir Biton, 23. (Daily Record)

West Ham's players have been given five days off before they travel to face Newcastle on the final day of the season on Sunday. (The Times)

Arsenal's 34-year-old midfielder Tomas Rosicky's chances of being handed a new contract have been boosted by the impending £10m signing of Chelsea goalkeeper and Czech compatriot Petr Cech, 33. (Daily Star)

Manchester United seem prepared to let defender Jonny Evans, 27, leave this summer and Tottenham will compete with Everton for the defender. (Manchester Evening News)

Former Liverpool midfielder Jan Molby believes his old club should sell forward Raheem Sterling, 20. (Liverpool Echo)

Swansea City have offered goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, 30, a new contract as they look to fend off impending interest from Premier League rivals. (Wales online)

Manchester United's on-loan striker Radamel Falcao tweeted a photo of his new haircut with the enigmatic comment: "Changes are never easy, but there are moments when you have to do it."

Tottenham striker Harry Kane tweeted a clip from his appearance on The Clare Balding Show, saying he feels the pressure of being in everyone's fantasy football team.

There was plenty of support on Twitter for new England call-ups QPR striker Charlie Austin, Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy and Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton. QPR midfielder Alejandro Faurlin tweeted: "Massive congrats to Charlie Austin, really happy for you! Fully deserved! Hard work dedication top pro top lad!!! Enjoy this precious moment pal!"

Team-mate Joey Barton tweeted: "Great news for Charlie Austin. Couldn't have happened to a better lad. Will score at any level. Also good to see Jamie Vardy and Tom Heaton in there. Good to see Roy picking players from the less fashionable clubs."

Crystal Palace's Yannick Bolaise tweeted: "Fair play to Jamie Vardy from the bottom to an England call-up #lovedat great story. Also big up to Charlie Austin."

An Inter Milan fan did not see the funny side of Alvaro Morata's goal celebration when the Juventus striker used the supporter's sunglasses after they fell on the side of the pitch. (Bleacher report)