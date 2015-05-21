Thursday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson has bid £2.5m to buy Australian football club Newcastle Jets.(The Herald)

Chairman Stephen Thompson has reassured Dundee United fans that the Scottish Premiership club are still his "priority" and that there is nothing "unusual" about his £2.5m bid for Australian club Newcastle Jets. (Daily Record)

Celtic are likely to end their efforts to sign Ghana centre-half Jonathan Mensah after the 24-year-old, who is poised to leave Evian this summer, was suspended for four months because of a breach-of-contract case with Udinese. (Daily Record, print edition)

Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths says he wants to remain with Celtic in the wake of Leeds United weighing up a £1m transfer bid for the 24-year-old. (Daily Mail)

Jonathan Mensah, who has 36 Ghana caps, is being linked with Celtic

Celtic's hopes of signing Willem II full-back Mitchell Dijks have suffered a blow after the 22-year-old's agent revealed he has held signing talks with Feyenoord. (Daily Record, print edition)

Ajax have entered the race for Willem II left-back Mitchell Dijks and are determined to stop the 22-year-old Celtic target joining Feyenoord. (Inside Futbol)

Brondby coach Thomas Frank says the Danish club will this week try to make Teemu Pukki a permanent signing after the 25-year-old striker, who has two years of his Celtic contract remaining, spent the season there on loan. (Daily Record, print edition)

Zouhair Feddal, the 26-year-old Morocco defender who is interesting Celtic, could soon be a free agent if bankrupt Serie A outfit Parma cannot find a buyer for the club this summer. (Inside Futbol)

Hamilton Academical have taken former Hearts striker Christian Nade, the 30-year-old who was with Raith Rovers this season, on trial after releasing Nigel Hasselbaink.(The Scotsman)

Ali Crawford will not be joining Hamilton Academical colleagues travelling to support former manager Alex Neil's Norwich City in their Premier League play-off final against Middlesbrough at Wembley as the midfielder cannot afford the £94 ticket. (Daily Record, print edition)

Zouhair Feddal is being linked with Celtic if the defender leaves Parma

Former Notts County manager Ian McParland is on the shortlist to be St Mirren manager along with Dumbarton's Ian Murray, Brechin City's Ray McKinnon and former Ross County boss Derek Adams, but incumbent Gary Teale is favourite to remain in charge.(The Sun)

Kenny Shiels, who has taken over as manager of Tero Sasana, hopes to make Kilmarnock midfielder Alexei Eremenko, Rangers winger Barrie McKay and James Dayton, the wide man released by Oldham Athletic after being on loan to St Mirren, his first signings for the Thailand club. (The Times, print edition)

Sheffield United manager Nigel Clough has activated a clause to extend George Long's contract and wants the 21-year-old goalkeeper to stay on loan with Motherwell until January even if Ian Baraclough's side are relegated from the Scottish Premiership. (Vital Football)

James Keatings, who has a year left of his contract, has vowed to prove himself in the Scottish Premiership with Hearts despite the 23-year-old being told by the promoted outfit that he is free to find a new club because he will not be first choice next season. (Daily Record)

Scotland will find out today whether their Euro 2016 meeting with Georgia will be played behind closed doors in Tbilisi, Uefa having started disciplinary proceedings after fans twice invaded the pitch during Germany's 2-0 win there in March. (Daily Record, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Stephen Gallacher is facing a race against time to be fit for today's opening round of the PGA Championship after being hit with an untimely bout of tendonitis in his left wrist. (The Scotsman)

Jason O'Halloran's appointment as Scotland backs coach has created disquiet in his native New Zealand after another promising young coach prepares to leave the rugby superpower's domestic game. (The Scotsman)

London Scottish have signed Scotland Sevens scrum-half Russell Weir, 25, on a season-long contract.(The Rugby Paper)