Luc Castaignos: Swansea City tracking FC Twente striker

Castaignos has also represented the Netherlands at Under-17 and Under-19 levels

Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins has admitted the club are monitoring FC Twente striker Luc Castaignos.

Castaignos started his career at Feyenoord and spent a season with Inter Milan before joining FC Twente in 2012.

The 22-year-old has scored 10 goals in 29 games for FC Twente in the Dutch Eredivisie this season.

"Castaignos is just one of a number of players we've been looking at of late," said Jenkins.

The Netherlands under-21 striker was a Swans target a year ago and Jenkins confirmed they are again tracking Castaignos.

"We pushed that quite heavily last summer but eventually decided to sign Bafetimbi Gomis."