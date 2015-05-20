Luc Castaignos: Swansea City tracking FC Twente striker

Luc Castaignos
Castaignos has also represented the Netherlands at Under-17 and Under-19 levels

Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins has admitted the club are monitoring FC Twente striker Luc Castaignos.

Castaignos started his career at Feyenoord and spent a season with Inter Milan before joining FC Twente in 2012.

The 22-year-old has scored 10 goals in 29 games for FC Twente in the Dutch Eredivisie this season.

"Castaignos is just one of a number of players we've been looking at of late," said Jenkins.

The Netherlands under-21 striker was a Swans target a year ago and Jenkins confirmed they are again tracking Castaignos.

"We pushed that quite heavily last summer but eventually decided to sign Bafetimbi Gomis."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired