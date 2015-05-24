Steven Gerrard: One club, 17 years, 7,000km run, £0 in fees
Steven Gerrard: LFC - 1998-2015
On Gerrard's debut, Cher's 'Believe' was number one, Google had been going two months, Raheem Sterling was three months old and the average UK house price was £76,000.
Games played (all competitions)
1998-99: 13
1999-00: 31
2000-01: 50
2001-02: 45
2002-03: 54
2003-04: 47
2004-05: 43
2005-06: 53
2006-07: 51
2007-08: 52
2008-09: 44
2009-10: 49
2010-11: 24
2011-12: 28
2012-13: 46
2013-14: 39
2014-15: 41
Goals
1998-990 goals
1999-001
2000-017
2001-023
2002-035
2003-044
2004-057
2005-0610
2006-077
2007-0811
2008-0916
2009-109
2010-114
2011-125
2012-139
2013-1413
2014-159
Assists
1999-2000 3 assists
2000-2001 2
2001-2002 8
2002-2003 7
2003-2004 7
2004-2005 4
2005-2006 5
2006-2007 2
2007-2008 8
2008-2009 9
2009-2010 7
2010-2011 5
2011-2012 2
2012-2013 9
2013-2014 13
2014-2015 1
Gerrard the saviour - a scorer of late goals (all competitions)
0-15 minutes 15 goals 8.06% of total
16-30 minutes 20 goals 10.75% of total
31-45 minutes 30 goals 16.13% of total
46-60 minutes 39 goals 21.97% of total
61-75 minutes 42 goals 22.58% of total
76-90 minutes 40 goals 21.51% of total
Where opponents have come from (all competitions)
England 53, France 7, Italy 7, Spain 7, Bulgaria 3, Germany 3, Portugal 3, Romania 3, Russia 3, Wales 3, Belgium 2, Netherlands 2, Scotland 2, Switzerland 2, Turkey 2, Austria 1, Belarus 1, Brazil 1, Costa Rica 1, Czech Republic 1, Finland 1, Greece 1, Hungary 1, Israel 1, Lithuania 1, Macedonia 1, Slovenia 1, Ukraine 1.
Of the 115 teams he has faced, he has scored against 65.
How his on-field position has changed
Heat map showing Gerrard's touches against Manchester United in a 4-1 win at Old Trafford on 14 March 2009 Gerrard is predominantly in the attacking half.
Heat map showing Gerrard's touches against Manchester United in a 3-0 win at Old Trafford on 16 March 2014. Gerrard is predominantly in the defensive half.
Disciplinary record (all competitions)
Gerrard has seven career red cards and 84 yellow cards. Gerrard has been dismissed four more times than any other player in Liverpool's history.
Total cost in transfers
Gerrard: £0, Ade Akinbiyi: £15.3m, Andy Carroll: £50m, Zlatan Ibrahimovic: £133.2m, Robbie Keane £73.8m, Cristiano Ronaldo: £92.2m, Fernando Torres £76.5m.
Gerrard compared to his peers
Gerrard: Games: 504 Goals: 120 Trophies: 10
Xavi: Games: 504 Goals: 58 Trophies: 23
Pirlo: Games: 491 Goals: 58 Trophies: 16
Vieira: Games: 456 Goals: 44 Trophies: 18
Ballack: Games 372 Goals: 94 Trophies: 14
Top 10 players Gerrard has played against the most
Giggs 24 games
Jaaskelainen 23
Barry 23
Ferdinand 23
Carrick 23
O'Shea 21
Distin 21
Rooney 21
Scholes 20
Phil Neville 20
Most played with
Goalkeeper: Jose Reina 228
Right-back: Jamie Carragher 383
Centre-back: Sami Hyypia 268
Centre-back: Daniel Agger 141
Centre-back: Martin Skrtel 164
Left-back: John Arne Riise 199
Right midfield: Dirk Kuyt 160
Centre midfield: Dietmar Hamann 157
Centre midfield: Lucas Leiva 147
Left midfield: Danny Murphy 128
Striker: Michael Owen 135
Remember these? They all played once with Gerrard
Pegguy Arphexad, Gabriel Paletta, Jason McAteer, David Raven, Jon Newby
Gerrard v Lampard
Gerrard games 504, goals 120, assists 92, trophies 10
Lampard games 609, goals 177, assists 102, trophies 13
Career in numbers
One club, five managers, 160 players played with, 7,000km approximate distance run
Liverpool's all-time lists
Most appearances
Ian Callaghan 857
Jamie Carragher 737
Gerrard 710
Ray Clemence 665
Emlyn Hughes 665
Most goals
Ian Rush 346
Roger Hunt 285
Gordon Hodgson 241
Billy Liddell 228
Gerrard 186
Most games as captain
Gerrard 473
Ron Yeats 417
Emlyn Hughes 337
Alex Raisbeck 267
Donald Mackinlay 250
Premier League data unless otherwise stated.