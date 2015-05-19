Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he will bid for players in the summer, with the club linked with Liverpool winger Raheem Sterling and Man City's James Milner, but that he is not yet "in transfer mode".

BBC Sport understands Raheem Sterling will tell Liverpool he wants to leave Anfield this summer and reports suggest James Milner will turn down a lucrative deal at the Etihad in order to leave Manchester City. Wenger does not rule out a move for the pair.

Arsenal host relegation-threatened Sunderland on Wednesday night, with the Black Cats knowing a point will ensure their Premier League status for another season.