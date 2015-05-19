BBC Sport - Arsene Wenger coy on moves for Raheem Sterling & James Milner

Wenger coy on Sterling & Milner

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he will bid for players in the summer, with the club linked with Liverpool winger Raheem Sterling and Man City's James Milner, but that he is not yet "in transfer mode".

BBC Sport understands Raheem Sterling will tell Liverpool he wants to leave Anfield this summer and reports suggest James Milner will turn down a lucrative deal at the Etihad in order to leave Manchester City. Wenger does not rule out a move for the pair.

Arsenal host relegation-threatened Sunderland on Wednesday night, with the Black Cats knowing a point will ensure their Premier League status for another season.

Top videos

Video

Wenger coy on Sterling & Milner

Video

World Cup countdown: Hagi's famous strike - 1994

Video

Not my nature to be happy with second - Mourinho

Video

Man Utd draw a good point for West Ham - Moyes

Video

The verdict on West Ham’s stadium move

Video

Zaha is happy at Palace - Hodgson

Video

The man who made F1 great - without meaning to

Video

World Cup countdown: Lampard's unforgettable 'goal' - 2010

Video

Cuthbert winner takes Chelsea top of WSL 1

Video

Huddersfield survival unbelievable achievement - Wagner

Video

'Unlucky' Chelsea didn't take chances - Conte

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby
Rugbytots fun

Rugbytots - Worcester St Peter's

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired