BBC Sport - West Brom's Tony Pulis gives 35-second news conference

Tony Pulis: Gone in 35 seconds

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis gave a news conference lasting just 35 seconds after his side's 3-0 win over Chelsea at The Hawthorns.

Before the gathered journalists have even got their dictaphones in place, Pulis launches into a glowing assessment of Jose Mourinho's champions whom he describes as "by far the best team in England".

The Welshman then signs off and walks out of the press room before the reporters can ask any further questions.

