Sunday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former defender David Weir could return to Ibrox as assistant manager if he and Brentford boss Mark Warburton are appointed the Rangers management team over the summer, though the incumbent manager Stuart McCall expects to apply for the position too. (Mail on Sunday)

Rangers goalie Cammy Bell says the players all back McCall to keep the position for the long term. (Various)

McCall hopes to be included in Gordon Strachan's coaching staff for the match against the Republic of Ireland on 13 June, joking that he needs to so that he gets some complimentary tickets. (Various)

Another hoping to be involved in Dublin is Celtic's Charlie Mulgrew, who made his comeback in Friday's goalless draw against St Johnstone on Friday after five months out with a hamstring injury. (Scottish Sunday Express)

Hibernian's Fraser Fyvie says the team's training camp in Spain ahead of Wednesday's Premiership play-off semi-final was "intense", with "no slacking". (Scottish Sunday Express)

Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino is lining up a £1m offer for Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Montrose manager Paul Hegarty says the play-off win over Brora Rangers that kept them in League Two was "about the town of Montrose, the people and the fans". (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Adam Rooney's 90th-minute leveller for Aberdeen against Dundee was his 28th goal of the season and moves him two short of club legend Joe Harper's 30-goal haul in 1979. (Sunday Herald)

Kilmarnock manager Gary Locke claims the on-field bust-up between Josh Magennis and Jamie Hamill shows how desperate the Rugby Park pair were to secure a win over Partick Thistle. (Mail on Sunday)

Thistle manager Alan Archibald, speaking after the defeat to Killie, says his players were just not hungry enough after they failed in their attempt to record five home league wins on the trot for the first time in 38 years. (Sunday Mail)

Motherwell manager Ian Baraclough plans to appeal against the red card shown to his striker Scott McDonald in the defeat by St Mirren that consigned the Fir Park side to the relegation play-off. (Various)

Baraclough says he is "confident" the Steelmen can survive the play-off against Hibernian, Rangers or Queen of the South and has no reason to believe his team will be the underdogs. (Various)

With their win over Ulster at Scotstoun, Glasgow Warriors became the first Scottish side to top the Pro12 before the play-off matches

Queen of the South manager James Fowler admits he has been gleaning tips from Norwich counterpart Alex Neil as the pair work towards their coaching qualifications at Largs - Neil led Hamilton through the play-offs last season and has now reached the Premier League play-off final with the Canaries. (Sunday Mail)

Despite successive defeats to France, Greece and Russia in the Euro 2015 qualifying group stages, Scotland Under-17s coach Scot Gemmill says the players are "well ahead of previous generations at this stage of their careers". (Sunday Mail)

Scottish Football Writers' Association young player of the year Ryan Christie reveals that his dad Charlie, a former favourite of the Inverness Caledonian Thistle fans, told him he would rip up his first professional contract unless he passed five Highers at school. The young midfielder says he "scraped through" his exams. (Sunday Mail)

OTHER GOSSIP

Gregor Townsend, the Glasgow Warriors head coach, thanks the fans at Scotstoun for helping his team "get over the line" in the bonus-point win over Ulster on Saturday to top them top the Pro12. (Various)