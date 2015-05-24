Premier League
Everton0Tottenham1

Everton 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

By Alistair Magowan

BBC Sport

Harry Kane
Harry Kane's goals have won his team more points (24) than any other player in the Premier League this season
  • Spurs qualify for Europa League group stage
  • Harry Kane goal equals club Premier League record
  • Everton finish in bottom half for first time since 2006
  • Toffees suffer third defeat in four games

Tottenham qualified for the group stage of the Europa League after finishing fifth in the Premier League with a confident win at Everton.

Harry Kane scored his 31st goal of the season, also equalling a Premier League club record, after he headed in Eric Dier's first-half cross.

Everton were poor and came closest via Seamus Coleman's angled effort.

Crystal Palace beat Swansea to move into 10th, leaving Everton out of the top half for the first time since 2006.

Spurs have big potential - Pochettino

Although Roberto Martinez's Everton side have recovered from a poor start to the season where they struggled to combine a busy domestic and European schedule, they slumped to a third defeat in four games.

They lacked fluency and urgency as the visitors easily kept control and the game was a lot more comfortable for Spurs than the scoreline suggested.

Everton finished 25 points down on last season's tally under Martinez, which was a club Premier League record.

There will need to be much improvement from the Spaniard's team as they seek to return to the top seven, which they have achieved over the last four seasons.

Sylvain Distin
Sylvain Distin came on to make his final appearance for Everton after six seasons at Goodison

Despite also appearing in this season's Europa League, Tottenham's bigger squad appeared to give them a better consistency throughout the campaign and, in Mauricio Pochettino's first season in charge, they improved on last season's sixth-place finish.

Spurs ended six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United but Pochettino has said he aims to improve on this season, and that none of his squad would be safe this summer as he re-assesses his staff.

'Everton to learn from tough lessons'

That sort of threat appeared to galvanise the team as they set the tempo against Everton. When Kane scored his 21st Premier League goal to equal a club record set by Teddy Sheringham, Jurgen Klinsmann and Gareth Bale, Everton had little response despite improving after the break.

With Liverpool being thumped 6-1 by Stoke, Spurs leapfrogged Brendan Rodgers' side and qualified for the Europa League group stage, meaning they will begin that competition in September rather than the third qualifying round on 30 July.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino: "The first half was one of the best of the season. We played very well and to finish fifth is fantastic for us. We have a very young squad, and the young players improved a lot during the season. It was tough, but it's very important to improve one position in the table, it's not easy. We have big potential and we need to be ambitious for next season. Fighting for the top four is very difficult but we need to try.

"[Finishing fifth] changes a lot of our plans for the summer. We go straight to the Europa League group stage and it's very important for the club to prepare with more time for next season."

Everton boss Roberto Martinez: "We have to work extremely hard to fulfil the potential of the squad, bring in a couple new faces and make sure we make sure we make these fans proud.

"Of course it's been a very tough season but we have learned invaluable lessons that we will use in a good effect in order to start challenging towards where we should be. "

Line-ups

Everton

  • 24Howard
  • 23Coleman
  • 26Stones
  • 6JagielkaBooked at 81mins
  • 32GallowaySubstituted forDistinat 84'minutes
  • 16McCarthy
  • 18Barry
  • 11MirallasSubstituted forNaismithat 73'minutes
  • 20BarkleySubstituted forBesicat 45'minutes
  • 21Osman
  • 10Lukaku

Substitutes

  • 1Robles
  • 7McGeady
  • 9Koné
  • 14Naismith
  • 15Distin
  • 17Besic
  • 19Atsu

Tottenham

  • 1Lloris
  • 15Dier
  • 21Fazio
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 42Bentaleb
  • 19DembéléSubstituted forStambouliat 53'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 38MasonBooked at 83mins
  • 11Lamela
  • 23Eriksen
  • 22ChadliSubstituted forSoldadoat 90+3'minutes
  • 18KaneSubstituted forTownsendat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Soldado
  • 12Yedlin
  • 13Vorm
  • 17Townsend
  • 25Stambouli
  • 44Winks
  • 47Onomah
Referee:
Jonathan Moss
Attendance:
39,365

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home9
Away16
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Everton 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Everton 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Roberto Soldado replaces Nacer Chadli.

Offside, Everton. James McCarthy tries a through ball, but Steven Naismith is caught offside.

Ryan Mason (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Leon Osman (Everton).

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Federico Fazio.

Attempt blocked. Steven Naismith (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sylvain Distin.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Andros Townsend replaces Harry Kane.

Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sylvain Distin (Everton).

Substitution

Substitution, Everton. Sylvain Distin replaces Brendan Galloway.

Booking

Ryan Mason (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ryan Mason (Tottenham Hotspur).

James McCarthy (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur).

Muhamed Besic (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).

Gareth Barry (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Phil Jagielka (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ryan Mason (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Phil Jagielka (Everton).

Booking

Benjamin Stambouli (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.

Hand ball by Ryan Mason (Tottenham Hotspur).

Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Jan Vertonghen tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.

Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Naismith (Everton).

Attempt missed. John Stones (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gareth Barry following a set piece situation.

Foul by Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur).

Muhamed Besic (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Steven Naismith (Everton).

Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leon Osman with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Federico Fazio (Tottenham Hotspur).

Romelu Lukaku (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton. Steven Naismith replaces Kevin Mirallas.

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by John Stones.

Attempt blocked. Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Mason.

Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

