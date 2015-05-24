Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Swansea City 0.
Crystal Palace 1-0 Swansea City
-
- From the section Premier League
- Chamakh winner as Palace finish 10th
- Striker's first league goal since September
- Pardew completes recovery mission in style
- Swansea lose at Palace for first time since 2008
Marouane Chamakh's second-half goal gave Crystal Palace the victory that saw them finish 10th in the Premier League with a record points tally.
The former Arsenal striker, 31, drove home his second league goal of the season after a free-kick was headed into his path by Scott Dann.
The result ended Swansea's three-match winning run at Selhurst Park as they offered little in response.
Defeats for Everton and West Ham saw Palace finish in the top half.
The result completed a remarkable second half of the season under manager Alan Pardew, who took over at Selhurst Park in early January when Palace were in the relegation places.
He has since guided them to 10 wins in 18 league games as Palace finished just two places behind Swansea.
After securing their top-flight safety, Palace had run up four successive defeats before winning at Liverpool last weekend.
And thanks to Chamakh's goal they were able to finish on a high at home with a first success at Selhurst Park since beating Manchester City on Easter Monday.
Swansea have enjoyed a memorable season but were unable to improve their position on the final day and manager Garry Monk was without senior players Ashley Williams, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Jonjo Shelvey.
That told as Swansea's impressive record at Palace was dented on the back of a low-key performance.
Palace always looked the more likely winners and forced the break-through 12 minutes into the second half.
Jason Puncheon's free-kick created the telling chance with Dann nodding the ball back for Chamakh to control on his chest and drill home a low left-footed shot to give him his fourth goal of the season and first in the league since September.
Mile Jedinak and Wilfried Zaha went close to a second goal but it wasn't needed as Palace capitalised on slip-ups elsewhere to finish above the 11th place they managed last season under Tony Pulis.
Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew:
"We knew we had a chance (to finish 10th) today. It's probably down to that win at Liverpool. It's remarkable, I'd never have dreamt it.
"Obviously Palace didn't quite find it in the first half. But we got the adrenaline and fight back.
"We have a squad here who is not short of quality or character and they've shown that. We have a strong group.
"It's been a great experience, I've thoroughly enjoyed it. I've loved working with the staff and players.
"We want to kick on now."
Swansea manager Garry Monk:
"A lot of our key players were missing. That's not an excuse and I can't fault the effort and the commitment but when they are missing, the quality is not quite there.
"I was disappointed with the loss but I can't complain too much. It's been an incredible season, to finish where we are with a record number of points.
"It's been a fantastic journey for me, the players and everyone at the club.
"Some of the quality has been the best I've seen at the club and hopefully it's a foundation to build on."
Crystal Palace v Swansea, as it happened.
Reaction to the Premier League finish.
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
- 13Hennessey
- 2Ward
- 6Dann
- 4HangelandBooked at 90mins
- 40Souaré
- 42Puncheon
- 15Jedinak
- 18McArthurSubstituted forMurrayat 36'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 11Zaha
- 29ChamakhSubstituted forMutchat 66'minutes
- 7BolasieSubstituted forCampbellat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Speroni
- 10Campbell
- 17Murray
- 22Mutch
- 24Lee
- 27Delaney
- 34Kelly
Swansea
- 1Fabianski
- 26Naughton
- 33Fernandez
- 27Bartley
- 29Richards
- 24Cork
- 7BrittonSubstituted forGrimesat 70'minutes
- 12DyerSubstituted forBarrowat 64'minutes
- 11Emnes
- 20MonteroSubstituted forGorreat 84'minutes
- 18Gomis
Substitutes
- 21Grimes
- 22Rangel
- 25Tremmel
- 46Gorre
- 55Hanley
- 56Fulton
- 58Barrow
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 25,076
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home22
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Swansea City 0.
Booking
Brede Hangeland (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Marvin Emnes (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bafétimbi Gomis.
Booking
Glenn Murray (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Glenn Murray (Crystal Palace).
Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordon Mutch with a headed pass.
Brede Hangeland (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bafétimbi Gomis (Swansea City).
Foul by Jordon Mutch (Crystal Palace).
Bafétimbi Gomis (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Brede Hangeland (Crystal Palace).
Modou Barrow (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Kenji Gorre replaces Jefferson Montero.
Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).
Jefferson Montero (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Fraizer Campbell replaces Yannick Bolasie.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ashley Richards.
Attempt blocked. Modou Barrow (Swansea City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Cork.
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bafétimbi Gomis (Swansea City).
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Joel Ward.
Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace).
Modou Barrow (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordon Mutch.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Matt Grimes replaces Leon Britton.
Glenn Murray (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kyle Bartley (Swansea City).
Foul by Glenn Murray (Crystal Palace).
Kyle Bartley (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kyle Naughton.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jordon Mutch replaces Marouane Chamakh because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Modou Barrow replaces Nathan Dyer.
Foul by Glenn Murray (Crystal Palace).
Ashley Richards (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.