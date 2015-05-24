Premier League
Crystal Palace1Swansea0

Crystal Palace 1-0 Swansea City

By Pete Oliver

BBC Sport

Maroune Chamakh celebrates scoring
Maroune Chamakh's goal was his first since January
  • Chamakh winner as Palace finish 10th
  • Striker's first league goal since September
  • Pardew completes recovery mission in style
  • Swansea lose at Palace for first time since 2008

Marouane Chamakh's second-half goal gave Crystal Palace the victory that saw them finish 10th in the Premier League with a record points tally.

The former Arsenal striker, 31, drove home his second league goal of the season after a free-kick was headed into his path by Scott Dann.

The result ended Swansea's three-match winning run at Selhurst Park as they offered little in response.

Defeats for Everton and West Ham saw Palace finish in the top half.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Pardew congratulates ex-club Newcastle

The result completed a remarkable second half of the season under manager Alan Pardew, who took over at Selhurst Park in early January when Palace were in the relegation places.

He has since guided them to 10 wins in 18 league games as Palace finished just two places behind Swansea.

After securing their top-flight safety, Palace had run up four successive defeats before winning at Liverpool last weekend.

Alan Pardew leads Crystal Palace's celebrations
Crystal Palace were 18th in the Premier League with 17 points when Alan Pardew took over at the start of January

And thanks to Chamakh's goal they were able to finish on a high at home with a first success at Selhurst Park since beating Manchester City on Easter Monday.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Swans didn't create enough - Monk

Swansea have enjoyed a memorable season but were unable to improve their position on the final day and manager Garry Monk was without senior players Ashley Williams, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Jonjo Shelvey.

That told as Swansea's impressive record at Palace was dented on the back of a low-key performance.

Palace always looked the more likely winners and forced the break-through 12 minutes into the second half.

Jason Puncheon's free-kick created the telling chance with Dann nodding the ball back for Chamakh to control on his chest and drill home a low left-footed shot to give him his fourth goal of the season and first in the league since September.

Mile Jedinak and Wilfried Zaha went close to a second goal but it wasn't needed as Palace capitalised on slip-ups elsewhere to finish above the 11th place they managed last season under Tony Pulis.

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew:

"We knew we had a chance (to finish 10th) today. It's probably down to that win at Liverpool. It's remarkable, I'd never have dreamt it.

"Obviously Palace didn't quite find it in the first half. But we got the adrenaline and fight back.

"We have a squad here who is not short of quality or character and they've shown that. We have a strong group.

"It's been a great experience, I've thoroughly enjoyed it. I've loved working with the staff and players.

"We want to kick on now."

Swansea manager Garry Monk:

"A lot of our key players were missing. That's not an excuse and I can't fault the effort and the commitment but when they are missing, the quality is not quite there.

"I was disappointed with the loss but I can't complain too much. It's been an incredible season, to finish where we are with a record number of points.

"It's been a fantastic journey for me, the players and everyone at the club.

"Some of the quality has been the best I've seen at the club and hopefully it's a foundation to build on."

Crystal Palace v Swansea, as it happened.

Reaction to the Premier League finish.

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

  • 13Hennessey
  • 2Ward
  • 6Dann
  • 4HangelandBooked at 90mins
  • 40Souaré
  • 42Puncheon
  • 15Jedinak
  • 18McArthurSubstituted forMurrayat 36'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 11Zaha
  • 29ChamakhSubstituted forMutchat 66'minutes
  • 7BolasieSubstituted forCampbellat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Speroni
  • 10Campbell
  • 17Murray
  • 22Mutch
  • 24Lee
  • 27Delaney
  • 34Kelly

Swansea

  • 1Fabianski
  • 26Naughton
  • 33Fernandez
  • 27Bartley
  • 29Richards
  • 24Cork
  • 7BrittonSubstituted forGrimesat 70'minutes
  • 12DyerSubstituted forBarrowat 64'minutes
  • 11Emnes
  • 20MonteroSubstituted forGorreat 84'minutes
  • 18Gomis

Substitutes

  • 21Grimes
  • 22Rangel
  • 25Tremmel
  • 46Gorre
  • 55Hanley
  • 56Fulton
  • 58Barrow
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
25,076

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamSwansea
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home13
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home22
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Swansea City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Swansea City 0.

Booking

Brede Hangeland (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt blocked. Marvin Emnes (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bafétimbi Gomis.

Booking

Glenn Murray (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Glenn Murray (Crystal Palace).

Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordon Mutch with a headed pass.

Brede Hangeland (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bafétimbi Gomis (Swansea City).

Foul by Jordon Mutch (Crystal Palace).

Bafétimbi Gomis (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Brede Hangeland (Crystal Palace).

Modou Barrow (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Swansea City. Kenji Gorre replaces Jefferson Montero.

Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).

Jefferson Montero (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Fraizer Campbell replaces Yannick Bolasie.

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ashley Richards.

Attempt blocked. Modou Barrow (Swansea City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Cork.

Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bafétimbi Gomis (Swansea City).

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Joel Ward.

Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace).

Modou Barrow (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordon Mutch.

Substitution

Substitution, Swansea City. Matt Grimes replaces Leon Britton.

Glenn Murray (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kyle Bartley (Swansea City).

Foul by Glenn Murray (Crystal Palace).

Kyle Bartley (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross.

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kyle Naughton.

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jordon Mutch replaces Marouane Chamakh because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Marouane Chamakh (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Swansea City. Modou Barrow replaces Nathan Dyer.

Foul by Glenn Murray (Crystal Palace).

Ashley Richards (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea38269373324187
2Man City38247783384579
3Arsenal38229771363575
4Man Utd382010862372570
5Tottenham38197125853564
6Liverpool38188125248462
7Southampton381861454332160
8Swansea38168144649-356
9Stoke38159144845354
10Crystal Palace38139164751-448
11Everton381211154850-247
12West Ham381211154447-347
13West Brom381111163851-1344
14Leicester38118194655-941
15Newcastle38109194063-2339
16Sunderland38717143153-2238
17Aston Villa38108203157-2638
18Hull38811193351-1835
19Burnley38712192853-2533
20QPR3886244273-3130
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you