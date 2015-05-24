Match ends, Chelsea 3, Sunderland 1.
Chelsea 3-1 Sunderland
- Chelsea win 26th league game
- Remy scores twice as substitute
- Sunderland finish 16th
Champions Chelsea ended the campaign eight points clear at the top after a final-day win over Sunderland.
Steven Fletcher's header put the visitors ahead but a Diego Costa penalty - after John O'Shea barged Juan Cuadrado - levelled before the break.
Costa replaced Didier Drogba, who was carried off by his team-mates after 30 minutes of his final Chelsea outing.
And another sub, Loic Remy, put Chelsea ahead from 20 yards, before concluding the win with a cute close-range finish.
Sunderland finish the Premier League season in 16th, three points clear of danger.
Dick Advocaat's side were already safe before Sunday's game and played with freedom, peppering Petr Cech's goal with 17 shots.
But the goalkeeper, making what could be his final Chelsea appearance, was beaten only once - Adam Johnson's 26th-minute corner was allowed to travel to the back post and Fletcher was poised to thump a header into the net.
That was to prove the highlight for the visitors, who defended stoically but were ultimately overwhelmed as they searched for consecutive wins at Stamford Bridge.
Their lead lasted just 11 minutes. O'Shea fouled Cuadrado and Costa - who had only been on the field for seven minutes - slid the penalty past Vito Mannone for his 20th goal of the campaign.
Chelsea, led by the irrepressible Eden Hazard, dominated the second period but it took until the 70th minute for the champions to edge ahead on the day they were presented with the Premier League trophy.
|Numbers game
|Chelsea ended the season having topped the table for a Premier League record 274 days.
|Chelsea set a new record for fewest defeats in all competitions in the Premier League era (four).
|Sunderland striker Steven Fletcher had gone 21 Premier League games without a goal before his opener.
|John Terry becomes the second outfield player to play every minute in a Premier League title-winning season, following Man Utd's Gary Pallister in 1992-93.
The Belgian created the goal with a scything run, eliminating several Sunderland players before shunting the ball to Remy, who dragged a low shot past Mannone.
Sunderland pressed gamely for an equaliser - Fletcher headed wide from a promising position and Connor Wickham twice tested Cech - but Chelsea exploited that ambition to craft a lovely third goal.
The hosts broke down the left and Remy met Nemanja Matic's tempting near-post delivery with a composed flicked finish to spark the title celebrations.
Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho: "I think we have everything. Can anybody say we don't play fantastic football? No. Well, they can, but it's not true.
"We have art in our game but we also have fantastic spirit, organisation and pragmatism. We are a complete team and that is why we are champions."
Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat: "At least we tried to score some goals and give them a hard time. We gave cheap goals but they deserved it.
"The players responded excellently - to get 12 points makes me very proud. My assistant said to me we made the impossible, possible. I have a big decision to make."
Line-ups
Chelsea
- 1Cech
- 2Ivanovic
- 24Cahill
- 26Terry
- 28Azpilicueta
- 12MikelSubstituted forChristensenat 78'minutes
- 21MaticBooked at 82mins
- 23Ju CuadradoBooked at 42minsSubstituted forRemyat 44'minutes
- 22Willian
- 10E Hazard
- 11DrogbaSubstituted forDiego Costaat 30'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Filipe Luís
- 13Courtois
- 18Remy
- 19Diego Costa
- 31Christensen
- 32Boga
- 35Solanke
Sunderland
- 25Mannone
- 2Jones
- 22Coates
- 16O'Shea
- 3van Aanholt
- 8RodwellBooked at 32mins
- 7Larsson
- 11JohnsonSubstituted forGiaccheriniat 75'minutes
- 10Wickham
- 28Defoe
- 9Fletcher
Substitutes
- 6Cattermole
- 13Pickford
- 15Réveillere
- 19Graham
- 23Giaccherini
- 27Vergini
- 30Buckley
- Referee:
- Lee Mason
- Attendance:
- 41,620
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away9
- Corners
- Home11
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 3, Sunderland 1.
Foul by Diego Costa (Chelsea).
Patrick van Aanholt (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Connor Wickham (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Andreas Christensen (Chelsea).
Emanuele Giaccherini (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 3, Sunderland 1. Loïc Remy (Chelsea) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nemanja Matic with a cross.
Attempt saved. Connor Wickham (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emanuele Giaccherini.
Attempt saved. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emanuele Giaccherini.
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emanuele Giaccherini (Sunderland).
Attempt missed. Jack Rodwell (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jermain Defoe.
Booking
Nemanja Matic (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nemanja Matic (Chelsea).
Emanuele Giaccherini (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.
Attempt saved. Willian (Chelsea) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Loïc Remy with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Andreas Christensen replaces John Obi Mikel.
Attempt missed. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nemanja Matic.
Attempt blocked. John Terry (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Sebastián Coates.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Emanuele Giaccherini replaces Adam Johnson.
Foul by Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea).
Vito Mannone (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by John O'Shea.
Attempt missed. Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 2, Sunderland 1. Loïc Remy (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Attempt missed. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sebastian Larsson.
Foul by Loïc Remy (Chelsea).
Patrick van Aanholt (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Willian (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Attempt missed. Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Nemanja Matic (Chelsea).
Adam Johnson (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Loïc Remy (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Costa.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Sebastian Larsson.
Attempt missed. Steven Fletcher (Sunderland) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Johnson with a cross.
Attempt saved. Loïc Remy (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Attempt saved. Gary Cahill (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard.