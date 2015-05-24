Leicester City 5-1 Queens Park Rangers

Leicester's Jamie Vardy became the most expensive non-league footballer when Leicester signed him from Fleetwood Town for £1m in 2012

Leicester have picked up 22 points since 4 April

Vardy and Austin score after England call-ups

QPR's 25th loss of season - club record in Premier League

Foxes finish on 41 points, six clear of relegation zone

Jamie Vardy celebrated his England call-up with a goal as Leicester hammered relegated QPR.

Vardy, 28, grabbed his fifth of the season as the Foxes - bottom at the start of April - made it seven wins in nine games.

Marc Albrighton doubled the Foxes tally, before Leonardo Ulloa, Esteban Cambiasso and Andrej Kramaric added further goals after the break.

QPR's Charlie Austin, also called-up by England, headed a consolation.

It was a fitting end to the season for Nigel Pearson's side, who had already achieved the seemingly impossible and secured Premier League football for a second successive season.

Pearson's team were bottom of the table and seven points adrift at the beginning of April but have picked up 22 points from the last nine games to avoid relegation and a return to the Championship.

For Chris Ramsey, meanwhile, in his first game in permanent charge of QPR, it was proof that a major rebuilding job is required over the summer as he prepares for life in the second tier.

QPR were simply outclassed by a Leicester side that were in party mode from the first whistle and dominated throughout.

Vardy - named in Roy Hodgson's England squad for the games against the Republic of Ireland and Slovenia next month - opened the scoring on 16 minutes when he pounced on an error by QPR keeper Alex McCarthy, who spilled a tame-looking effort from Riyad Mahrez.

Albrighton, a threat all afternoon, ran unchallenged into the area to ram home Jeffrey Schlupp's cross and make it 2-0.

Foxes top-scorer Ulloa notched his 13th of the campaign, though he did not know much about it - Wes Morgan's deflected shot hitting him in the chest and going in - before crowd favourite Cambiasso drilled in a fourth.

Austin salvaged some pride for the visitors by rising beautifully to head in Joey Barton's cross.

Vardy and Cambiasso departed to a standing ovation before substitute Kramaric pounced on yet another defensive error by the visitors to complete the demolition.

Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson on Jamie Vardy's England call-up: "Being called up is a reflection of his development as a player and of the sort of team he has played in. If you are going to break into the England side you need to be playing exceptionally well - but also your team-mates need to be playing well as well."

On Esteban Cambiasso's future: "It is unbelievable that he has been able to perform at the level he has in a side that has not always been able to produce winning results. He has been a big part of us retaining our status. I hope he stays but he needs time to reflect."

QPR boss Chris Ramsey: "We are in the position we are because we haven't had the quality to takes chances when they come and because we've made too many errors in defence. Everybody here wants to look to the future and to start putting plans in place to get back to where we want to be as a club."

The fans chanted after the final whistle for Esteban Cambiasso to stay - he has yet to decide whether to play for Leicester again next season

QPR striker Charlie Austin ended the season with 18 goals from 35 Premier League starts

Marc Albrighton's only other goal this season was in a home defeat to Chelsea in April