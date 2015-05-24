Aston Villa 0-1 Burnley

Danny Ings joined Burnley from Bournemouth in August 2011

Villa slip to eighth home defeat of season

Burnley leave top flight with third away win

Ings scores on final Burnley appearance

An early goal from Danny Ings was enough to give relegated Burnley victory over Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League season.

The striker, set to leave Turf Moor this summer, nodded in Ashley Barnes' header across goal after six minutes.

Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton preserved his side's lead with several fine saves, notably to deny Ashley Westwood and Charles N'Zogbia.

Villa go into next week's FA Cup final on the back of two straight defeats.

Their boss Tim Sherwood would have been keen to put memories of his side's chastening 6-1 defeat at Southampton eight days earlier behind him, but the outcome was far from what he would have required with the trip to Wembley to face Arsenal looming.

Media playback is not supported on this device No momentum for cup final - Sherwood

Defensive frailties resurfaced early on when Ings converted Burnley's first attack of real note for his 11th goal of the season.

Clarets manager Sean Dyche had admitted earlier in the week that the striker was likely to leave Turf Moor this summer, and another strong performance by Ings will interest the rest of the Premier League.

The real Tim Sherwood has much to consider after a disappointing end to the league campaign before the FA Cup final

The 23-year-old wasted the chance to double his side's lead before the break, while Villa could not convert a host of opportunities they created throughout.

Christian Benteke forced ex-Manchester United stopper Heaton into action at the near post, and just before half-time a flying save to tip Ashley Westwood's volley over the bar kept Burnley's noses in front.

Goals in short supply Villa scored 31 league goals this season, their lowest ever in a single league season, 'beating' their previous record of 36 in Division Two in 1969-70.

Heaton used his feet to deny Gabriel Agbonlahor after the break, and he was then in action twice in quick succession to thwart Fabian Delph and N'Zogbia.

Media playback is not supported on this device Dyche proud of relegated Burnley

Ings was replaced late on to an ovation from Burnley's fans, and later admitted he had played his last game for the Clarets, saying: "It was quite an emotional day for me today. I think everybody knows what's been going on off the pitch and I wanted to finish my last game here in style."

Villa failed to turn all their possession and chances into goals, leaving Sherwood with much to ponder as his side ended their disappointing league campaign in 17th place.

The final day of the Premier League season, as it happened.

Villa manager Tim Sherwood: "It (the Premier League table) tells no lies, where you finish in the league is where you deserve to finish.

"We have a lot of players, and we can't just keep bringing them in. The mentality needs to change, it's been a club used to losing games and it's not good."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on Danny Ings: "Who knows (if he'll stay), probably not, just by the nature of his situation. Possibly? Who knows?

"I just think he wants a fresh challenge and a bigger challenge, he certainly wants to be in the Premier League - so does everyone.

"He has nicked a good goal and I thought he could have had another. He has played a big part over the last couple of years. He gets a lot of the headlines and I understand why but I wouldn't single him out against the rest of the group."