Match ends, Preston North End 4, Swindon Town 0.
Preston North End 4-0 Swindon Town
Jermaine Beckford scored a hat-trick to help Preston end their dismal play-off record by thrashing Swindon in the League One final at Wembley.
Preston, who had lost in their previous nine play-off campaigns, went ahead when Beckford struck from close range.
Paul Huntington scored with a cushioned volley from a Paul Gallagher cross and Beckford curled in from the edge of the area to make it 3-0 at the break.
Beckford's third came as he slotted in when one-on-one with Wes Foderingham.
Preston recovered from missing out on promotion on the final day of the campaign to return to the second tier after a four-year absence.
Beckford, who has been on loan at Preston but was released by parent club Bolton last week, won the free-kick that Gallagher subsequently sent into his path inside the six-yard box to give the Lilywhites the perfect start.
|Hat-trick heroes
|Jermaine Beckford is only the third player ever to score a hat-trick in a play-off final at Wembley after Scott Sinclair (Swansea, 2011) and Clive Mendonca (Charlton, 1998).
As well as conceding, Swindon lost captain Nathan Thompson with a leg injury as he tried - and failed - to challenge Beckford in the build-up to the goal.
Preston centre-back Huntington added a second when he arrived unmarked to tap home from Gallagher's inswinging delivery from the left - his ninth goal of the season.
Mark Cooper's Swindon side dominated possession for the majority of the game and striker Michael Smith should have got a goal back when he headed wide from Nathan Byrne's cross.
Moments later, Beckford, who scored three goals in the play-off semi-final, reached Joe Garner's flicked pass before beautifully curling a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.
He completed his hat-trick when strike partner Garner sent him clear of the defence and Beckford calmly sent the ball beyond Foderingham.
A long-range Jordan Turnbull effort and a Jonathan Obika header, which was tipped wide late on, were among the Robins' best chances to score.
Swindon boss Mark Cooper:
"We didn't deal with Joe Garner and Jermaine Beckford.
"If a ball comes in your box and you don't want to head it or compete then you're in trouble.
"You've got to give credit to Preston, they were excellent.
"Over the season we've been very, very good and entertained a lot of people."
Line-ups
Preston
- 34Johnstone
- 5Clarke
- 6Wright
- 23Huntington
- 15Woods
- 8Kilkenny
- 19Welsh
- 24JohnsonSubstituted forLairdat 82'minutes
- 10BeckfordSubstituted forDaviesat 68'minutes
- 14Garner
- 12GallagherSubstituted forBrowneat 37'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Laird
- 7Humphrey
- 9Davies
- 17Reid
- 21Stuckmann
- 25Hugill
- 31Browne
Swindon
- 1Foderingham
- 5Stephens
- 2ThompsonSubstituted forRickettsat 5'minutes
- 6Turnbull
- 3Byrne
- 4Luongo
- 8KasimBooked at 54mins
- 7GladwinSubstituted forThompsonat 58'minutes
- 15ToffoloSubstituted forWilliamsat 66'minutes
- 20Obika
- 9Smith
Substitutes
- 10Williams
- 19Thompson
- 24Hylton
- 25Belford
- 26Rodgers
- 29Rossi Branco
- 36Ricketts
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 48,236
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Preston North End 4, Swindon Town 0.
Louis Thompson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Garner (Preston North End).
Offside, Preston North End. Scott Laird tries a through ball, but Joe Garner is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Nathan Byrne (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Massimo Luongo.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Obika (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yaser Kasim.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Scott Laird replaces Daniel Johnson.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
Attempt saved. Jordan Turnbull (Swindon Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Louis Thompson.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Obika (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Massimo Luongo (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Neil Kilkenny (Preston North End).
Attempt blocked. Louis Thompson (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Massimo Luongo.
Attempt missed. Kevin Davies (Preston North End) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Neil Kilkenny with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jordan Turnbull (Swindon Town).
Kevin Davies (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nathan Byrne (Swindon Town).
Paul Huntington (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Yaser Kasim.
Hand ball by Tom Clarke (Preston North End).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Kevin Davies replaces Jermaine Beckford because of an injury.
Delay in match Jermaine Beckford (Preston North End) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Andy Williams replaces Harry Toffolo.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Obika (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Yaser Kasim.
Attempt blocked. Harry Toffolo (Swindon Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Byrne.
Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nathan Byrne with a cross.
Attempt saved. Tom Clarke (Preston North End) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Neil Kilkenny with a cross.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Sam Ricketts.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Louis Thompson replaces Ben Gladwin.
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 4, Swindon Town 0. Jermaine Beckford (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Garner with a through ball.
Booking
Yaser Kasim (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Yaser Kasim (Swindon Town).
Joe Garner (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Bailey Wright (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Neil Kilkenny with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Wes Foderingham.
Attempt saved. Jermaine Beckford (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neil Kilkenny with a through ball.
Michael Smith (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.