Aaron McCarey: Wolves keeper fails drug test

McCarey has made just one appearance this season

Wolves goalkeeper Aaron McCarey has been suspended by the club after he failed an out-of-competition Football Association drugs test.

The 23-year-old Irishman tested positive for a non-performance enhancing drug.

"The club is extremely disappointed and concerned that one of its players has failed a drugs test," said a Wolves statement.

McCarey denies deliberately taking any banned substance.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international joined Wolves in 2010 but has made just five appearances for the club.

The news comes after Sheffield United forward Jose Baxter was suspended on Saturday for failing an out-of-competition Football Association drugs test while on Friday, Hull City midfielder Jake Livermore was suspended by the FA and his club following a positive test for cocaine.