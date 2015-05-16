Southampton manager Ronald Koeman praises Sadio Mane's 'unbelievable' hat-trick after his side's 6-1 demolition of Aston Villa at St Mary's Stadium.

Mane's three goals came in two minutes and 56 seconds - fastest hat-trick in Premier League history - to put Saints 3-0 up inside 16 minutes.

They were 5-1 up at half-time with two strikes from Shane Long, while Christian Benteke headed home his 15th goal of the season for Villa before Graziano Pelle's late volley.