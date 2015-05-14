John Brayford: Sheffield United defender sidelined with knee injury

John Brayford joined Sheffield United from Cardiff City in January

Sheffield United defender John Brayford has been ruled out for six months by a knee injury, says manager Nigel Clough.

The 27-year-old was expected to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines after he went off in the first half of the play-off defeat by Swindon last Thursday.

Brayford made 23 appearances for Sheffield United this season.

"He went to see a specialist in London earlier this week and the results were possibly the best case scenario in a serious situation," Clough said.

"Fortunately, he doesn't need an operation, he will be managed by our very capable medical team and we hope to have him firing on all cylinders again by Christmas.

"John loves the club, he was gutted that he was unable to take part in the second leg at Swindon and was a major loss but our focus now turns to getting him right and back to his best later in the year."