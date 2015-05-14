Leighton Baines: Everton left-back out until pre-season after surgery

Leighton Baines had treatment to his right foot before last Saturday's Premier League game with Sunderland

Defender Leighton Baines has been ruled out of Everton's last two Premier League games following ankle surgery.

The left-back will also miss England's friendly against the Republic of Ireland on 7 June and their Euro 2016 qualifier with Slovenia a week later.

Toffees boss Roberto Martinez revealed Baines, 30, had been struggling with the problem for the past three years.

Martinez said: "He has had surgery. It was straightforward. He will be out until the start of pre-season."

Baines, who has 30 England caps, was taken off injured during Everton's Premier League defeat by Sunderland last weekend.

The Toffees travel to West Ham on Saturday (15:00 BST) before their final league match of the season, at home to Tottenham on 24 May.