Jamie Day named Forest Green Rovers assistant manager

Jamie Day was in charge of Welling for five and a half years

Forest Green Rovers have named former Ebbsfleet United boss Jamie Day as their new assistant manager.

The 35-year-old, who led Welling to the Conference South title in 2013, was sacked by Ebbsfleet in April after only four months in the job.

He played under Forest Green manager Ady Pennock at Welling.

"Having worked under Ady in the past I know what he wants to do and what his strengths are," Day told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"Hopefully I can bring something to the table, add that little bit and get us to where we want to be.

"The club did really well this year to get in the play-offs, but it's a club that's still going forward and wants to get promotion. I want to be a part of that."