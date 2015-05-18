Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 3, Chelsea 0.
West Bromwich Albion 3-0 Chelsea
West Brom inflicted a third league defeat of the season on champions Chelsea in an eventful game at The Hawthorns.
Saido Berahino opened the scoring with a fine 20-yard strike, before Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas was sent off for kicking the ball at Chris Brunt.
Berahino added a second from the spot after he was brought down by John Terry within seconds of the restart.
Brunt rounded off the win with an angled shot from a quick corner.
With Chelsea having already secured the title and West Brom safely ensconced in mid-table, the result had no major significance for either side, but the game began with an intensity that belied the meaningless nature of the contest.
Berahino had not found the net in his previous eight Premier League matches but he recaptured the sparkling form he showed earlier in the season with a superb goal after just nine minutes.
The 21-year-old received the ball from Joleon Lescott on the edge of the area and turned before curling a stunning shot into the bottom corner.
Chelsea responded well but their hopes of extending their 16-game unbeaten run - the longest in the top flight this season - were rocked when Fabregas was dismissed in farcical circumstances.
Chelsea striker Diego Costa and Baggies centre-back Gareth McAuley became embroiled in a tussle, and as referee Mike Jones tried to restore order, Fabregas kicked the ball at the group of players around the referee, hitting Brunt on the head.
The visitors competed well until half-time despite their numerical disadvantage, but the scale of their task was increased inside 30 seconds of the second half.
Berahino was played through the middle by a brilliant reverse pass from Brunt and Terry hacked the striker down with a desperate challenge - a tackle for which the Chelsea captain was hugely fortunate to escape without a card.
Berahino beat Thibaut Courtois from the spot for his 14th league goal of the season - the third-best tally of any English player, behind Harry Kane and Charlie Austin.
Brunt then ensured that Chelsea would leave The Hawthorns winless from their last four visits, by rifling in a powerful shot that beat Courtois at his near post.
There was time for Mourinho to hand a debut to 18-year-old midfielder Izzy Brown at his former club, but he was powerless to prevent Tony Pulis's side completing an impressive victory.
West Brom manager Tony Pulis: "We still have one more game to go but we are delighted we finished 13th. To win at Manchester United, to beat Chelsea, to draw with Liverpool. Those last five games, you were thinking where are the points coming from for us?
"We made it difficult for Chelsea and looked dangerous when we broke. I have managed against Jose Mourinho twice and managed to beat him twice.
"I haven't seen the red card. Until I see it, I will let you know. I don't think Jose has seen it either."
Line-ups
West Brom
- 13Myhill
- 25Dawson
- 23McAuley
- 3OlssonBooked at 37mins
- 6Lescott
- 24FletcherBooked at 29mins
- 5Yacob
- 7MorrisonSubstituted forBairdat 89'minutes
- 19McManamanSubstituted forGardnerat 54'minutesBooked at 63mins
- 18BerahinoSubstituted forIdeyeat 79'minutes
- 11Brunt
Substitutes
- 2Wisdom
- 4Baird
- 8Gardner
- 9Ideye
- 10Anichebe
- 21Mulumbu
- 38Rose
Chelsea
- 13Courtois
- 2Ivanovic
- 24Cahill
- 26Terry
- 3Filipe Luís
- 36Loftus-CheekSubstituted forAkéat 73'minutes
- 21Matic
- 18RemySubstituted forBrownat 79'minutes
- 4FàbregasBooked at 29mins
- 10E Hazard
- 19Diego CostaBooked at 28minsSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 64'minutesBooked at 82mins
Substitutes
- 6Aké
- 12Mikel
- 23Ju Cuadrado
- 28Azpilicueta
- 31Christensen
- 37Brown
- 46Blackman
- Referee:
- Mike Jones
- Attendance:
- 24,750
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 3, Chelsea 0.
Foul by Nathan Aké (Chelsea).
Darren Fletcher (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Filipe Luis.
Juan Cuadrado (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joleon Lescott (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt missed. Nemanja Matic (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Chris Baird replaces James Morrison.
Juan Cuadrado (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Craig Gardner (West Bromwich Albion).
Nathan Aké (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joleon Lescott (West Bromwich Albion).
Booking
Juan Cuadrado (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Chelsea).
Joleon Lescott (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Brown Ideye replaces Saido Berahino.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Izzy Brown replaces Loïc Remy.
Attempt missed. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Loïc Remy (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gareth McAuley (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt missed. Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Chris Brunt.
Attempt saved. Nemanja Matic (Chelsea) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gary Cahill with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Nathan Aké replaces Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Juan Cuadrado replaces Diego Costa.
Hand ball by Jonas Olsson (West Bromwich Albion).
Booking
Craig Gardner (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Diego Costa (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Craig Gardner (West Bromwich Albion).
Goal!
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 3, Chelsea 0. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Craig Gardner following a corner.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.
Attempt missed. James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Darren Fletcher.
Diego Costa (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Craig Dawson (West Bromwich Albion).
Loïc Remy (Chelsea) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Craig Gardner replaces Callum McManaman.
Offside, Chelsea. Ruben Loftus-Cheek tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.