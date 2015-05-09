Manager Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham lost the "duel" in their 3-0 defeat to Stoke at the Britannia.

Goals from Charlie Adam, Steven Nzonzi and Mame Biram Diouf gave the home side4 a comfortable win against Spurs who had Vlad Chiriches sent off.

Tottenham have kept seven clean sheets this season - only QPR and Crystal Palace, with six each, have recorded fewer.