BBC Sport - Stoke 3-0 Tottenham: Pochettino says Spurs lost the duel
Stoke won the duel - Pochettino
- From the section Football
Manager Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham lost the "duel" in their 3-0 defeat to Stoke at the Britannia.
Goals from Charlie Adam, Steven Nzonzi and Mame Biram Diouf gave the home side4 a comfortable win against Spurs who had Vlad Chiriches sent off.
Tottenham have kept seven clean sheets this season - only QPR and Crystal Palace, with six each, have recorded fewer.
