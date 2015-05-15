Championship - 2nd Leg
Middlesbrough3Brentford0

Middlesbrough 3-0 Brentford

By Matt Newsum

BBC Sport at the Riverside

Jelle Vossen and Lee Tomlin
Jelle Vossen and scorer Lee Tomlin celebrate Middlesbrough's opening goal

Middlesbrough comfortably beat Brentford 5-1 on aggregate to reach the Championship play-off final.

The Teessiders scored three times without reply to end Brentford's top-flight hopes, as Mark Warburton's time as Bees boss ended in disappointment.

Lee Tomlin curled in from the edge of the box in the first half and Kike fired in from six yards after the break to double the lead.

Albert Adomah's calm finish via the bar secured Boro's place at Wembley.

For the visitors, it was the end to a remarkable season which saw them mount a credible challenge for back-to-back promotions under Warburton, who has been told by chairman Matthew Benham he will be replaced this summer.

Grant Leadbitter
Captain Grant Leadbitter celebrates Middlesbrough reaching their first Wembley final since 1998

However, despite Boro holding only a one-goal lead from last Friday's opening game, which finished 2-1, they never seemed like losing the initiative in this second leg as Aitor Karanka's side secured a first appearance at the national stadium since 1998, where they will play either Norwich or Ipswich.

Even without on-loan Chelsea forward Patrick Bamford, who was left on the bench because of injury, Middlesbrough coped admirably with the pressure of missing out on automatic promotion in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

The midfield of Grant Leadbitter, Adam Clayton and Tomlin moved the ball with purpose, and Boro winger Adomah was a real threat down the right wing.

Their better use of possession and defensive discipline meant the visitors had few chances, with Andre Gray lacking service upfront. On the rare occasion Brentford did get the better of the Boro defence they could not find a way past home goalkeeper Dimi Konstantopoulos.

Boro's previous play-off form
Middlesbrough have had one successful play-off campaign and one which ended in defeat. Both were in the second tier.
Boro won promotion by beating Chelsea on aggregate over two legs in 1987-88 but lost to Notts County at the semi-final stage in 1990-91.

Tomlin's spectacular strike midway through the first half ensured the party atmosphere continued at half-time, but the Bees offered enough threat after the break with several testing crosses.

Kike ran onto Jelle Vossen's scuffed lay-off to send a shot beyond goalkeeper David Button.

And Adomah's cool finish after a superb one-touch passing move, completed the rout.

Boro defender Jonathan Woodgate was introduced late in the match for what could be his final home appearance, seconds before the crowd spilled onto the pitch to celebrate their side's achievement.

Lee Tomlin scores
Lee Tomlin curls home Middlesbrough's opener at the Riverside
Kike
Kike, in the team for the injured Patrick Bamford, doubled Boro's lead
Albert Adomah scores
Winger Albert Adomah scores Middlesbrough's third to secure their place in the final

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka said:

"I have been manager for 18 months and we have been dreaming of this moment.

"I told the players 'thank you'. I achieved a lot of things as a player but I never played at Wembley.

"We have played really well all season. This team always showed the spirit."

Middlesbrough captain Grant Leadbitter said:

"We went down to Brentford and came back with the result we wanted, and tonight we outclassed Brentford.

"A lot of people have been saying we've had a good season, but we need to get promoted to have a good season."

Brentford boss Mark Warburton said:

"The fans, the players, the staff have all been outstanding. We weren't the best team on the night but the boys have been outstanding all season, they'll go on from here.

"Hopefully [I've left the club] in a healthier state than when I came here."

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

  • 13Konstantopoulos
  • 18WhiteheadBooked at 39mins
  • 4Ayala
  • 6Gibson
  • 3Friend
  • 27Adomah
  • 7LeadbitterSubstituted forWoodgateat 90+3'minutes
  • 8ClaytonBooked at 35mins
  • 10TomlinSubstituted forForshawat 82'minutes
  • 21Vossen
  • 9KikeBooked at 56minsSubstituted forReachat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Ripley
  • 20Reach
  • 23Bamford
  • 24Nsue
  • 29Amorebieta
  • 34Forshaw
  • 39Woodgate

Brentford

  • 27Button
  • 10Odubajo
  • 6DeanBooked at 84mins
  • 26Tarkowski
  • 3BidwellSubstituted forDallasat 60'minutes
  • 20DiagouragaSubstituted forLongat 71'minutes
  • 8Douglas
  • 23JotaSubstituted forToralat 60'minutes
  • 21Pritchard
  • 18Judge
  • 19Gray

Substitutes

  • 5Craig
  • 12McCormack
  • 15Dallas
  • 16Bonham
  • 17Toral
  • 24Smith
  • 31Long
Referee:
Lee Mason
Attendance:
33,266

Match Stats

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Middlesbrough 3, Brentford 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 3, Brentford 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Jonathan Woodgate replaces Grant Leadbitter.

Attempt blocked. Stuart Dallas (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Pritchard.

Attempt missed. Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is too high. Assisted by Adam Clayton.

Attempt saved. Alex Pritchard (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alan Judge.

Jon-Miquel Toral (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough).

Booking

Harlee Dean (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Harlee Dean (Brentford).

Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Adam Forshaw replaces Lee Tomlin.

Attempt missed. Lee Tomlin (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Reach.

Goal!

Goal! Middlesbrough 3, Brentford 0. Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Tomlin.

Attempt missed. Jelle Vossen (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lee Tomlin.

Attempt missed. Chris Long (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Douglas.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Chris Long replaces Toumani Diagouraga.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Adam Reach replaces Kike.

Offside, Middlesbrough. Lee Tomlin tries a through ball, but Kike is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Tomlin.

Stuart Dallas (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Friend (Middlesbrough).

Attempt missed. Lee Tomlin (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Grant Leadbitter following a corner.

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Alan Judge.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Jon-Miquel Toral replaces Jota.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Stuart Dallas replaces Jake Bidwell.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Daniel Ayala.

Booking

Kike (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Middlesbrough 2, Brentford 0. Kike (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

Attempt blocked. Jelle Vossen (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Tomlin with a through ball.

Second Half

Second Half begins Middlesbrough 1, Brentford 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Middlesbrough 1, Brentford 0.

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Jota.

Foul by Jota (Brentford).

Lee Tomlin (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Moses Odubajo (Brentford).

Kike (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Andre Gray (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alan Judge with a cross.

Foul by Toumani Diagouraga (Brentford).

